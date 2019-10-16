Lakewood Ranch Tour of Homes starts Friday. Here’s what you need to know before you go

SHARE COPY LINK

Lakewood Ranch’s 22nd annual Tour of Homes opens Friday and runs through Nov. 17, with more than 90 models and move-in ready homes.

The tour covers 17 actively selling villages, including three new ones: Kolter’s Cresswind; The Palisades, from Freedom Homes by D.R. Horton; and Woodleaf Hammock, featuring M/I Homes and Meritage Homes.

Now it its 25th year, Lakewood Ranch has been recognized as the nation’s No. 1 best-selling multi-generational community. Prices of the new homes start in the $200,000s.

“Tour of Homes is more than an ‘open house’-type event, in that it gives visitors insight into what life is actually like at The Ranch,” Laura Cole, senior vice president of LWR Communities, said in a press release. “Through a wide variety of both day and evening events for people of all ages and interests, twice-weekly bus tours and model viewings in the different neighborhoods, guests get to experience what day-to-day life is like here.

“People are welcome to visit any time, but Tour of Homes is our opportunity to share what is new and exciting about our community.”

Choices range from condos to single-family homes to a new age-restricted neighborhood. New amenities, and shopping and dining opportunities are being added on almost a daily basis.

Kolter’s Cresswind is Lakewood Ranch’s eighth 55-plus community, and is being introduced in time for this year’s tour of homes.

“We have been developing and advancing the Cresswind concept over the past 10 years, and we are excited to bring it to Lakewood Ranch. Based on the Cresswind Pillars of fitness, nutrition and relationships, we’ve been able to create our niche — what we call putting the + in 55+ living,” Kolter Homes vice president David Langhout said.

The Tour of Homes guide, complete with a map and event guide, can be picked up at the new Lakewood Ranch Information Center, located at 8130 Lakewood Main St.

Cole suggested that the information center be a first stop for those coming to The Ranch.

“The center is kind of a ground zero, one-stop-shop,” Cole said. “Lakewood Ranch is so expansive and there is so much to see and do. The community specialists there can assist visitors in finding what best suits their interests and needs, without any kind of sales pressure.”

The information center and models are open from 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday and from noon-5 p.m. on Sunday.

This year’s kick off is a block party from 5-8 p.m. Friday at Lakewood Ranch’s Main Street and is a joint celebration with the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance and Lakewood Ranch Community Activities.

A ribbon cutting for the Lakewood Ranch Information Center will precede the block party at 4 p.m.

Other events include outdoor theater performances, community walks and bike rides, BooFest for the kids, the Dick Vitale Intercollegiate Clay Court Classic, a classic car show, the Suncoast Food and Wine Fest, and the inaugural Mindful Triathlon.

The entire 2019 event schedule and all Tour information can be found at lwrtourofhomes.com.