Unplug and play. New Bradenton cafe lets you take on your favorite old school board games

Table Talk SRQ, a board game cafe, to debut in the Bradenton area at 3999 Cortez Road W. The owners are Rachael Sawyer and Desiree Ramey.

Table top cafes have become a trend around the United States, offering a place where people can put down their electronic devices and socialize over a board game.

Table Talk SRQ, Bradenton’s first board game cafe, opens noon Wednesday at 3999 Cortez Road W. Owners Rachael Sawyer and Desiree Ramey say bring your family and friends and play one of more than 450 board games.

They also have “one-handed” bites and sandwiches for sale to allow players to satisfy their hunger as they focus on their game.

“Once we saw this concept pop up, we thought, this is what this area needed,” Ramey said.

Board games, beer, bites and banter seems to be the theme of the new business.

For a $5 daily admission, players can have access to all of the games, and stay and play as long as they want. Children 10 and younger with a paying adult are admitted free.

Among the hundreds of board games — the inventory is always growing — are favorites like Catan, Rummikub, Pandemic and Battleship.

Table Talk SRQ also has co-op games like Pandemic where teams work together in order to defeat the board game.

“We are not your typical game establishment that many of you may be familiar with. We offer no internet access which means no online console games. We are a destination for all ages and we are focused on unplugging and spending time with friends and family,” the Table Talk SRQ web page states.

“If they get hungry, we have croissant sandwiches and finger boards. Nothing fancy,” Sawyer said.

On the croissant menu for $8.50, served with chips and a pickle, are choices like apple and honey turkey, Italian, turkey bacon ranch, Monte Cristo and chicken salad sandwiches.

Finger boards for $5 include meat and cheese, hummus, and grapes and cheese. Hot dogs are available for $5 and snack cups for $3. Kids sandwiches are offered for $5.

A variety of beverages are available, everything from coffee, tea, soda, and juice to beer and wine.

Table Talk SRQ is so named to be inclusive of the entire Bradenton-Sarasota area. Ramey and Sawyer selected the 2,400-square-foot location for its location off busy Cortez Road, and because it is on the public bus system route and along one one of the main corridors to Anna Maria Island.

“We wanted to ensure that we included both counties. We are the only thing like it for miles and miles,” Ramey said.

Table Talk SRQ can comfortably seat 58 in its 2,400-square-foot space.

Business hours are noon - 10 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, noon-midnight Friday and Saturday, and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. Table Talk SRQ will be closed Mondays.

For more information, visit https://www.tabletalksrq.com/ or call 941-567-4045.