Picture a toy store for golfers. One is about to open in the Bradenton-Sarasota area

PGA Tour Superstore opens its seventh Florida store Saturday in the The Shoppes at University Town Center, 8237 Cooper Creek Blvd.

The 40,000-square-foot store is located in the heart of a Manatee-Sarasota area that features dozens of courses and thousands of golfers.

The massive store would seem to have every conceivable item a golfer could desire. The store caters to tennis players as well.

At the front of the store is an 1,800-square-foot putting green, where golfers can try new putters. On the other side of the aisle is a repair center, where golfers can bring their damaged equipment.

There is a tremendous inventory of golf paraphernalia between the entrance and five simulators and three hitting bays at the rear of the store.

PGA pro Brian Higgins talked about the 3D golf lessons available at the store. Using K-Vest sensor technology, instructors can use biofeedback to help golfers fine-tune their performance.

In a neighboring bay, Tien Nguyen works with customers on club selection using computer technology that picks up ball and club head speed, and tracks the flight of the ball. The analysis helps golfers select the right shaft, the right loft and the right ball.

The store caters to women and men alike, and has a junior area for children, complete with apparel, equipment and putting green.

“Customers can try out any of the putters. We want you to come in and give you enough space with the putting greens,” regional marketing manager Sarah Lawrence said.

While the store has high-end equipment and apparel, it also has every-day values, she said.

“Every demographic can come in here and leave with something they like,” Lawrence said.

Interest in the new store has been intense as golfers frequently check to see when the store is opening. There is likely to be a line when the store opens at 9 a.m. Saturday, attracted not only by curiosity, but also in hopes of snagging one of the day’s giveaways.

When asked in May of 2018 when it became public that a PGA Tour Superstore was planned for southern Manatee, Don Berger was asked at Peridia Golf and Country Club whether he would shop at the planned store.

“Absolutely,” he said. “All the guys would.”

Some $30,000 in giveaways are planned for the first guests in line, including iron sets, drivers, wedges, putters, golf lessons, tennis rackets and apparel.

Other Florida stores are in Naples, Delray Beach, Plantation, Orlando, Altamonte Springs and Jacksonville. Nationwide, there are 41 PGA Tour Superstores.

Store hours will be 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. As the season moves into winter, hours will be expanded.

For more information, about PGA Tour Superstores, visit pgatoursuperstore.com/home.