Looking for work? More than 40 employers to meet job seekers at July 24 hiring fair

Finding hard-working, dependable staff in a low unemployment environment continues to be a problem for companies of all sizes.

To help fill the need, CareerSource Suncoast is hosting a job fair from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Wednesday at Bayside Community Church, 15800 State Road 64 in East Manatee.

More than 40 employers are expected to be on-site to meet with job seekers. Many will be interviewing and making job offers during the event, according to a CareerSource Suncoast press release.

A wide range of employers will be represented at the job fair, with openings from entry level to professional.

Positions include health care (registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nursing assistants and medical technicians), sales, operations, housekeeping, hospitality, CNC (computer numeric controlled) operators, project engineers, food and beverage, security, customer service, law enforcement, insurance, travel, inventory associates, financial services and more.

“With unemployment so low, there’s still a challenge to find workers to fill jobs. We hear from employers every day that they are desperate to hire, so we work with our career seekers to upskill them so they have the skills needed for those jobs, but that doesn’t happen overnight,” CareerSource Suncoast communications director Jen Zak said.

More than 40 employers are expected to be on-site to meet with job seekers during Wednesday's hiring fair at Bayside Community Church. Associated Press file photo

Job seekers should bring several copies of their resume and dress to impress.

“This is our fifth job fair of this size and high-quality advertising. We move around Sarasota and Manatee counties to give both employers and career seekers a chance to find a good match. With the growth in eastern Manatee and high demand for jobs there, it only makes sense to hold an event in that area,” Zak said.

For more information and an updated list of participating employers, visit careersourcesuncoast.com/events.

CareerSource Suncoast is a non-profit dedicated to providing education and tools to connect employers with skilled talent.