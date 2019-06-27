Business
These are Manatee County’s best small businesses in 2019. They will be honored in August
The Manatee Chamber of Commerce announced the 33 finalists for the 40th annual Small Business of the Year Awards.
Judges selected the finalists from 150 small business and not-for-profit organization nominations. Finalists were nominated and selected for stellar customer service, dedicated employees, business growth, community support and doing things right.
Five winners (four small businesses and one non-profit organization) will be announced at an awards breakfast scheduled for 7:30-9:30 a.m. on Aug. 23 at the Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton.
2019 finalists
Category I ($250,000 or less annual revenue)
- Key 2 Life Training
- Phil-Com
- Society Bytes Radio
- Sokos Social
- Spark Growth
- Vet Care Express Animal Ambulance
Category II ($250,000-$1 million in annual revenue)
- A.L.L. About Kids Pediatric Dentistry
- Chapman Insurance
- Crystal Clean Green Cleaning
- Sherrill Wealth Management
- Veritas! Pest Management
Category III ($1 million-$2.5 million in annual revenue)
- Blue Door Spa & Salon
- The Center for Skin Wellness
- Clark Financial Partners
- Esposito Law Group
- Home Helpers of Bradenton
- Luhrsen Goldberg
- Prosser Painting
Category IV (more than $2.5 in annual revenue)
- Fawley Bryant Architecture
- Flooring America of Bradenton
- Manatee Printers
- Meadows Family Dentistry
- Palm Printing
- Ramos Center for Interventional & Functional Pain Medicine
- U.S. Tent Rental, Inc. & Linens By The Sea
Non-Profit Category
- ArtCenter
- Manatee Boys & Girls Clubs of Manatee County
- The Center of Anna Maria Island
- HOPE Family Services
- Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee
- SOLVE Maternity Homes
- Turning Points
- United Way Suncoast
Small Business of the Year winners
1980: Bradenton Tool & Machine
1981: Paul Bartley Photography
1982: Starlite
1983: Durbecks, Inc.
1984: Seafood Shack
1985: Community Bank
1986: Wyman, Green & Blalock
1987: Persinger Insurance
1988: Catalina Beach Resort
1989: Mike Carter Construction, PDG Electric, C.R. Burnett & Sons
1990: Factory Tire Outlet, Sun Bay Nursery, Visitec Company, Blair North American, Goodson Electric
1991: REL Interiors & Exteriors, Inc., Forney Engineering, Brown & Sons Funeral Home, Inc.,
1992: Freeman Electronics, Manasota Commercial Construction Company, Richard Fawley Architects
1993: Firkins Jeep Eagle, M. Kesten Apparel, Bradenton House of Golf
1994: Larry Pearson Air Conditioning & Heating, Varnadore, Hoffner, Tyler & King, Café on the Beach
1995: Shinn, Meadowcroft & Co., Fox Advertising, Miller Insulation & Acoustics
1996: Swan, Moody & Associates, Molter Termite & Pest Control, Eatman & Smith Architecture
1997: Ron Bernard Photography, Wyman, Green & Blalock, American Car Care
1998: Staffing Professionals, Servpro of Bradenton, Magee Sign Service, Lombardo, Skipper & Foley
1999: Crowder Brothers Ace Hardware, Jakes Automotive Center, Inc., Hough Engineering, Inc., Express Personnel Services
2000: Chateau du Chien Boarding Kennel, Sea Breeze Coffee & Tea, Inc., Speak Easy Grill, Air & Energy, Inc.
2001: Décor Gallery & Framing/Décor & More, Burke’s Auto Body, Pools by Lowell, Inc., Eye Center, Inc.
2002: BC Cutters Hair Designers, Premier Team, Inc., Popi’s Place Too, Inc., Forristall Enterprises, Inc.
2003: Midtown Catering, Keilly’s Automotive, Inc., Children’s Therapy Associates, Environmental Affairs Consultants, Inc., Mixon Fruit Farms
2004: SpaRenity, Advertising Specialties and Promotions, Inc., Pittsburgh Mattress Factory, All Star Steakhouse & Sports Bar, Inc., Technology Performance Group
2005: Harry’s Continental Kitchens, Connie’s Produce, Anna Maria Oyster Bar, Terry E. Rehfeldt, P.A., CPA, The Scissors Corporation
2006: Home Check Home Inspections, Wild Monkey Gourmet, Bradenton Beauty & Barber Academy, Inc., Whetstone Engineering & Testing, Inc., Earthworks Land Development, Inc.
2007: Pet Express Concierge, Sharon Otis, Ed.D. P.A., The UPS Store at Beachway Plaza, Demetrios’ Pizza House, Dieter’s Sod Service, Inc.
2008: Stanley Lambert Wines, Biological Tree Services, Tinsworth Orthodontics, The Sandbar Restaurant, Manson Roofing, Inc.
2009: Campus Books, On A Shoestring, Suncoast Gem Lab, Turner Tree & Landscape, Coastal Orthopedics & Sports Medicine
2010: Willis A. Smith Construction, Inc., Ezra Fine Foods, Inc., The Trophy Case, Polo Bar and Grill and Fete Catering, Gator Plumbing
2011: Environmental Biotech International, United Systems Computer Group, Inc., LaPensee Plumbing & Pools, Webtivity Design Solutions
2012: Susan Humphreys Certified QuickBooks ProAdvisor, Gateway Bank of Southwest Florida, Hornback Chiropractic and Wellness, P.A., IRISS
2013: Bunker Hill Vineyard & Winery, Suncoast Business Technologies, Johnson Photo Imaging, Inc., Keeton’s Office & Art Supply, Netweave Social Networking
2014: Duncan Real Estate, Anna Maria Historic Green Village, Leadership Simplified, Gator Air Conditioning, Inc., Grapevine Communications International, Inc.
2015: Clear Sunset Car Wash & Detail Center, CS&L CPAs, Overturf’s Floor & Fabric Care, South Tech Solutions, Inc.
2016: Anthony’s Cooling-Heating-Electrical, L.A. Events, Inc., PCI Communications, Inc., Realize Bradenton
2017: Arts & Eats Restaurant and Gallery, Blalock Walters, P.A., Pace Center for Girls, Williams Wealth Management Group
2018: Richards Plumbing Repair, Gilbert Design Build, Sports Clips Haircuts, Clean as a Whistle of Manatee, Humane Society of Manatee County
