These are Manatee County’s best small businesses in 2019. They will be honored in August

The Manatee Chamber of Commerce announced the 33 finalists for the 40th annual Small Business of the Year Awards.

Judges selected the finalists from 150 small business and not-for-profit organization nominations. Finalists were nominated and selected for stellar customer service, dedicated employees, business growth, community support and doing things right.

Five winners (four small businesses and one non-profit organization) will be announced at an awards breakfast scheduled for 7:30-9:30 a.m. on Aug. 23 at the Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton.





Reservations are required for the awards breakfast.

For more information, contact Erica Massey at 941-748-4842, ext. 123, or visit manateechamber.com/events.

2019 finalists

Category I ($250,000 or less annual revenue)

Key 2 Life Training

Phil-Com

Society Bytes Radio

Sokos Social

Spark Growth

Vet Care Express Animal Ambulance

Category II ($250,000-$1 million in annual revenue)

A.L.L. About Kids Pediatric Dentistry

Chapman Insurance

Crystal Clean Green Cleaning

Sherrill Wealth Management

Veritas! Pest Management

Category III ($1 million-$2.5 million in annual revenue)

Blue Door Spa & Salon

The Center for Skin Wellness

Clark Financial Partners

Esposito Law Group

Home Helpers of Bradenton

Luhrsen Goldberg

Prosser Painting

Category IV (more than $2.5 in annual revenue)

Fawley Bryant Architecture

Flooring America of Bradenton

Manatee Printers

Meadows Family Dentistry

Palm Printing

Ramos Center for Interventional & Functional Pain Medicine

U.S. Tent Rental, Inc. & Linens By The Sea

Non-Profit Category

ArtCenter

Manatee Boys & Girls Clubs of Manatee County

The Center of Anna Maria Island

HOPE Family Services

Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee

SOLVE Maternity Homes

Turning Points

United Way Suncoast

Small Business of the Year winners

1980: Bradenton Tool & Machine

1981: Paul Bartley Photography

1982: Starlite

1983: Durbecks, Inc.

1984: Seafood Shack

1985: Community Bank

1986: Wyman, Green & Blalock

1987: Persinger Insurance

1988: Catalina Beach Resort

1989: Mike Carter Construction, PDG Electric, C.R. Burnett & Sons

1990: Factory Tire Outlet, Sun Bay Nursery, Visitec Company, Blair North American, Goodson Electric

1991: REL Interiors & Exteriors, Inc., Forney Engineering, Brown & Sons Funeral Home, Inc.,

1992: Freeman Electronics, Manasota Commercial Construction Company, Richard Fawley Architects

1993: Firkins Jeep Eagle, M. Kesten Apparel, Bradenton House of Golf

1994: Larry Pearson Air Conditioning & Heating, Varnadore, Hoffner, Tyler & King, Café on the Beach

1995: Shinn, Meadowcroft & Co., Fox Advertising, Miller Insulation & Acoustics

1996: Swan, Moody & Associates, Molter Termite & Pest Control, Eatman & Smith Architecture

1997: Ron Bernard Photography, Wyman, Green & Blalock, American Car Care

1998: Staffing Professionals, Servpro of Bradenton, Magee Sign Service, Lombardo, Skipper & Foley

1999: Crowder Brothers Ace Hardware, Jakes Automotive Center, Inc., Hough Engineering, Inc., Express Personnel Services

2000: Chateau du Chien Boarding Kennel, Sea Breeze Coffee & Tea, Inc., Speak Easy Grill, Air & Energy, Inc.

2001: Décor Gallery & Framing/Décor & More, Burke’s Auto Body, Pools by Lowell, Inc., Eye Center, Inc.

2002: BC Cutters Hair Designers, Premier Team, Inc., Popi’s Place Too, Inc., Forristall Enterprises, Inc.

2003: Midtown Catering, Keilly’s Automotive, Inc., Children’s Therapy Associates, Environmental Affairs Consultants, Inc., Mixon Fruit Farms

2004: SpaRenity, Advertising Specialties and Promotions, Inc., Pittsburgh Mattress Factory, All Star Steakhouse & Sports Bar, Inc., Technology Performance Group

2005: Harry’s Continental Kitchens, Connie’s Produce, Anna Maria Oyster Bar, Terry E. Rehfeldt, P.A., CPA, The Scissors Corporation

2006: Home Check Home Inspections, Wild Monkey Gourmet, Bradenton Beauty & Barber Academy, Inc., Whetstone Engineering & Testing, Inc., Earthworks Land Development, Inc.

2007: Pet Express Concierge, Sharon Otis, Ed.D. P.A., The UPS Store at Beachway Plaza, Demetrios’ Pizza House, Dieter’s Sod Service, Inc.

2008: Stanley Lambert Wines, Biological Tree Services, Tinsworth Orthodontics, The Sandbar Restaurant, Manson Roofing, Inc.

2009: Campus Books, On A Shoestring, Suncoast Gem Lab, Turner Tree & Landscape, Coastal Orthopedics & Sports Medicine

2010: Willis A. Smith Construction, Inc., Ezra Fine Foods, Inc., The Trophy Case, Polo Bar and Grill and Fete Catering, Gator Plumbing

2011: Environmental Biotech International, United Systems Computer Group, Inc., LaPensee Plumbing & Pools, Webtivity Design Solutions

2012: Susan Humphreys Certified QuickBooks ProAdvisor, Gateway Bank of Southwest Florida, Hornback Chiropractic and Wellness, P.A., IRISS

2013: Bunker Hill Vineyard & Winery, Suncoast Business Technologies, Johnson Photo Imaging, Inc., Keeton’s Office & Art Supply, Netweave Social Networking

2014: Duncan Real Estate, Anna Maria Historic Green Village, Leadership Simplified, Gator Air Conditioning, Inc., Grapevine Communications International, Inc.

2015: Clear Sunset Car Wash & Detail Center, CS&L CPAs, Overturf’s Floor & Fabric Care, South Tech Solutions, Inc.

2016: Anthony’s Cooling-Heating-Electrical, L.A. Events, Inc., PCI Communications, Inc., Realize Bradenton

2017: Arts & Eats Restaurant and Gallery, Blalock Walters, P.A., Pace Center for Girls, Williams Wealth Management Group

2018: Richards Plumbing Repair, Gilbert Design Build, Sports Clips Haircuts, Clean as a Whistle of Manatee, Humane Society of Manatee County