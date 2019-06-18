Island restaurant moves to new location. Don’t worry, it will still deliver to you at the beach

Scott’s Deli makes a move on Anna Maria Island Scott's Deli makes a move on Anna Maria Island. Beach business is now co-located with Island Coffee Haus at 5350 Gulf Drive, Holmes Beach. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Scott's Deli makes a move on Anna Maria Island. Beach business is now co-located with Island Coffee Haus at 5350 Gulf Drive, Holmes Beach.

A fixture on Anna Maria Island for the past five years, Scott’s Deli has moved across the street to 5350 Gulf Dr., where it is sharing space with Island Coffee Haus.

Aside from its selection of deli food, Scott's is notable for delivering to your spot on the beach.





Scott’s Deli delivers anywhere on Anna Maria Island north of Bridge Street, and that includes to your favorite place on the sand — under your beach umbrella.

“We knew Bev Kilpatrick, owner of Island Coffee Haus, real well. We felt the move would benefit both businesses and approached her with the idea,” Scott’s Deli owner Scott Mason said. “We will feed off each other.”

Mason and his wife, Jamie, made the move about two weeks ago and are settling in. The menu is not all that it will be, as the couple are working through the permitting process with the City of Holmes Beach to add an oven to the kitchen. Signage is expected to arrive this week.

Even so, many of guests’ favorites remain available, including the oh so-thick turkey/bacon/avocado sandwich on wheat bread for $9.95, the chicken banh mi wrap (buffalo chicken, lettuce, cucumber, carrots, pickled red onion, cilantro, Asian cream sauce and spinach wrap) for $9.95, and the AMI Italian beef sandwich for $10.95. All of the ingredients are locally sourced for quality and freshness.

The Scott's Deli staff, from left, Elyssa Grieco, Jamie Mason, and Scott Mason, now shares space with Island Coffee Haus at 5350 Gulf Drive, Holmes Beach.

The Masons also operate a food truck, often found at local craft brewers or catering events. No surprise, then, that they are comfortable putting the mobility into food. They use a golf cart for their delivery onto the island’s beaches.

At their previous location, Scott’s Deli operated out of a 500-square-foot space with limited inside seating, and where parking could be a challenge. In their new location, they share 1,400 square feet with Island Coffee Hau, offering more seat-down space and more parking.

“We are very happy and excited to be here. This opens up a lot of opportunities for us,” Jamie Mason said.

Jamie handles the front-of-the house operation for Scott’s Deli, and Scott handles the food preparation.

Scott was born in Canada and moved to the U.S. in 1994. He majored in golf course management in Kansas, where he met Jamie.

Gradually, he moved away from golf course management and became an executive chef, working in Colorado and Kansas. His mother, Trudy Yeats, who had vacationed in Anna Maria Island, told him he should investigate opening his own business in Florida.

“It was a life-long goal to open a sandwich shop, especially at the beach,” he said.

The rest is history. Trudy Yeats now handles the books for Scott’s Deli.

Better bring your appetite and a good grip for this turkey, bacon, and avocado sandwich at Scott's Deli, 5350 Gulf Drive, Holmes Beach.

Scott’s Deli does much of its own baking, aside from breads, which is outsourced locally. Scott’s also makes its own sauces.

in addition to its cold and hot sandwiches, the shop offers salads and breakfast wraps.

“Here is what you can expect from us at Scott’s Deli: Great food, great value, friendly service and a happy atmosphere,” the owners say.

Scott's Deli now shares space with Island Coffee Haus at 5350 Gulf Drive, Holmes Beach.

The business is open daily from 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

For more information, visit scottsdeliannamaria.com or call 941-778-3000.