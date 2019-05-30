American Airlines to add daily nonstop service between SRQ and this Northeast city

SRQ Promotional Video Promotional video provided by SRQ Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Promotional video provided by SRQ

American Airlines announced Thursday that it will increase the frequency of nonstop flights from Sarasota Bradenton International Airport and Philadelphia International Airport.

The Philadelphia service currently is offered on weekends only but will change to daily starting Dec. 18. The service will be provided utilizing Embraer 175 aircraft.

Nonstop service from SRQ to Philadelphia started on Jan. 12 and was one of three new destinations offered this past season by American Airlines. The other two destinations added were Dallas-Fort Worth and Chicago.

These new destinations were added to complement the existing daily service provided to Charlotte, N.C., and Washington, D.C. (Reagan National).

For the 2019-20 peak season, American Airlines will provide daily service to all five of its destinations served from SRQ — Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Philadelphia and Washington.

“We are excited to see American Airlines continue to increase service at SRQ. For the first four months of this year, passenger traffic on American Airlines increased from 81,262 passengers to 128,505 passengers, a 58 percent increase over the first four months of 2018,” airport president and chief executive officer Rick Piccolo said in a press release.

“With more destination choices, added frequency of flights and larger aircraft being utilized like the Airbus A319 and A320, we have seen American Airlines grow substantially at SRQ over the past year. We look forward to seeing continued growth as both the local community and visitors benefit from the increase in service.”

Traffic in general has grown significantly in the past year, boosted in part by low-fare carriers Allegiant and Frontier. Traffic for April was up 40 percent over April 2018 with 183,119 passengers traveling through the airport.