National bookseller coming soon to ever-growing University Town Center district

Construction is underway for a 14,000-square-foot Barnes & Noble book store near the Mall at University Town Center.

Construction crews were pouring the footers this week for the new store, located off North Cattlemen Road, said Mark Chait, executive director for leasing at Benderson Development.

Opening is forecast for the spring of 2020. Benderson and Barnes & Noble signed the lease for the property in December.

“It is a fantastic use of that space. It will add to the quality of the shopping experience at University Town Center. It’s interesting because in-store book sales are up now,” Chait said.

The company is in every state with 627 stores.

Between its retail stores and online operations, Barnes & Noble sells approximately 190 million physical books per year.

Barnes & Noble set a new tone for the book selling business, inviting customers to linger with its in-store cafes, serving coffee, tea and bakery items. The company offers 30 percent off hardcover best sellers, and greater discounts on its member program and online sales.

Among Barnes & Noble inventory: music, including vinyl, DVDs, gift products, toys and games.

Barnes & Noble has a store in the Glengary Shoppes, 4010 S Tamiami Trail, Sarasota.

For more information about Barnes & Noble, visit barnesandnobleinc.com.

Also in the University Town Center south of University Parkway, Bassett furniture store at 210 N. Cattlemen Road and a Natuzzi Italian furniture store next door opened in April. Each are located in 8,000 square feet of space.

