Barbecue restaurant coming to Lakewood Ranch. It will be part of new entertainment hub

Ground broken for Waterside Place Ground recently was broken for Waterside Place, a second town center at Lakewood Ranch. Restaurants, shopping and The Players Centre for Performing Arts will help make it a destination for the region. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ground recently was broken for Waterside Place, a second town center at Lakewood Ranch. Restaurants, shopping and The Players Centre for Performing Arts will help make it a destination for the region.

Korê, a new Asian restaurant concept by the owners of JPan Sushi & Grill, will open its first location in the 36-acre town center and entertainment hub for Lakewood Ranch’s Waterside Place.

The eatery will feature Korean barbecue prepared tableside, a sushi bar and an upscale cocktail lounge with a selection of Japanese whiskey, developer Schroeder-Manatee Ranch announced.

“Korê will deliver the palate-pleasing flavors that Jpan Sushi & Grill customers have come to love, and also offer unique dishes that diners would likely find in larger metropolitan cities like New York and San Francisco,” said Daniel Dokko, founder of Jpan Sushi & Grill and Korê. “I’m excited to debut this concept in such a supportive community, which I’m fortunate to call home.”

JPan Sushi & Grill has two locations: In University Town Center, 229 N. Cattlemen Road, and the Shops at Siesta Row, 3800 S. Tamiami Trail No. 3, Sarasota.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Other new tenants announced this week for Waterside Place include Derek The Salon, PAINT Nail Bar and SmithLaw.

In February, SMR announced Foundation Coffee Co., The Yoga Shack, SoFresh and Kilwins were planning locations in Waterside Place.

Waterside Place is scheduled to debut in 2020.

The Players Centre for the Performing Arts is planning a 480-seat main stage auditorium with balcony seating, a 125-seat black box theater, a 100-seat cabaret theater at Waterside Place. provided rendering

Putting the oomph in arts and entertainment at Waterside Place will be The Players Centre for the Performing Arts. Planned are a 480-seat main stage auditorium with balcony seating, a 125-seat black box theater, a 100-seat cabaret theater with dining and the main campus of The Arnold Simonsen Players Studio.

An opening date has not been announced for The Players Centre, which is still in a fund-raising mode for the new facility.

SMR also announced that The Adley at Lakewood Ranch Waterside is scheduled to open this month. The pet-friendly development will offer 299 one-, two- and three-bedroom units starting at $1,400 per month, as well as a suite of resort-style amenities, including a two-story fitness center, a saltwater pool with a sundeck, and a screened-in outdoor kitchen with lounge seating.

Waterside Place will serve as the heart of Waterside, Lakewood Ranch’s newest village, which is designed around seven lakes with 20 miles of shoreline and acres of nature preserve.

Waterside Place, the town center of Lakewood Ranch’s newest village, is scheduled to open in late 2020. provided rendering

“We look forward to welcoming these exceptional new tenants to Waterside Place,” said Kirk Boylston, president of LWR Commercial. “We continue to foster relationships with new retailers and encourage others to inquire about opportunities to join this dynamic town center.”





Ground for Waterside Place was broken in October 2018 and will include more than 5,000 homes.

For more information about Waterside and Waterside Place, visit www.lwrwaterside.com.



