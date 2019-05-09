As demand for health care continues to grow, three hospitals expanding in East Manatee

With all the growth, another healthcare option coming to Lakewood Ranch With all the growth, another healthcare option coming to Lakewood Ranch. Sarasota Memorial Health Care System to open second facility in July. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK With all the growth, another healthcare option coming to Lakewood Ranch. Sarasota Memorial Health Care System to open second facility in July.

Sarasota Memorial Health Care System is building its second medical office in Lakewood Ranch. Slated to open on July 15, it is the latest expansion of medical services in East Manatee by three different hospitals.

The new $6.7 million facility is under construction at 14405 Arbor Green Trail in Lakewood Ranch, off State Road 70 and Lorraine Road, also known as Lorraine Corners.

Lakewood Ranch’s growing population — estimated at 35,000 — and upscale demographics are a powerful attraction to health care providers.

The facility will house two new primary care practices that are part of Sarasota Memorial’s First Physicians Group (FPG): FPG Internal Medicine at Lorraine Corners and FPG Pediatrics at Lorraine Corners. The facility also includes timeshare space for subspecialists, according to Kim Savage, public relations manager for Sarasota Memorial Health Care System.

SMH’s other facility at Lakewood Ranch houses FPG Pediatrics at Lakewood Ranch, 8430 Enterprise Circle.

SMH also has physician practices, urgent care centers and diagnostic laboratory and imaging centers at its University Parkway and Heritage Harbour outpatient campuses.

Sarasota Memorial Health Care System’s second medical office in Lakewood Ranch is slated to open on July 15. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

Earlier this year, Sarasota Memorial broke ground on a new radiation oncology center on its University Parkway/Honore campus and new oncology tower on its main Sarasota campus (both facilities are part of SMH’s evolving Cancer Institute), as well as a new hospital on Laurel Road in Venice, Savage said.

Joelle Hennessey of First Physicians Group has recruited about 360 physicians to the Bradenton-Sarasota area in the past 17 years.

“As the community grows, it continues to have more demand for healthcare providers, including primary care, OB-GYN, neurology and other subspecialities,” she said.

For the new Lakewood Ranch office, Hennessey recruited three pediatricians and three internal medicine doctors.

“Our goal is probably to add one more as it grows,” she said.

Manatee Health Care System was the first hospital to enter the Lakewood Ranch area, when it opened a medical office building in 2003, and Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, a 120-bed hospital with 24-hour emergency room, in 2004. Lakewood Ranch Medical Center is a sister hospital of Manatee Memorial Hospital. Both are owned by Universal Health Services.





Lakewood Ranch Medical Center has a $28.5 million expansion under way. The 120-bed hospital opened in 2004. Bradenton Herald file photo

In 2018, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center launched a $28.5 million expansion to add two new operating rooms, a heart catheterization lab, new MRI and CT scans, expanded preoperative and post-surgical space, and an additional 3-D mammography machine. The expansion is projected to be completed in mid-June.





Most recent to arrive in the Lakewood Ranch area is Doctors Hospital of Sarasota, which opened a $10 million, 11,000-square-foot emergency room at 8500 State Road 70 E. in early 2018.





Doctors Hospital of Sarasota opened a $10 million, 11,000-square-foot emergency room at 8500 State Road 70 E. in early 2018. Bradenton Herald file photo

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute is building a $16 million cancer treatment facility in Lakewood Ranch’s CORE Campus — Collaboration Opportunities for Research and Exploration.

The center, scheduled to open this summer, will be approximately 10,820 square feet with 38 chemotherapy chairs, 10 examination rooms and a fixed imaging suite, and will offer access to clinical trials.

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute is building a $16 million cancer treatment facility in Lakewood Ranch’s CORE Campus. provided rendering

In March, officials with Massachusetts General Hospital, a Harvard Medical School teaching hospital, and The Academy for Brain Health and Performance, announced plans to locate a brain health initiative at Lakewood Ranch.

The demand for health care providers continues to grow as building in East Manatee continues and new communities open, Jim Curran, dean of the College of Business at USF Sarasota-Manatee, has previously said.



