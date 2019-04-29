Florida craft distillers push for passage of bill that no doubt would lift their spirits

Loaded Cannon Distillery has an opening and more to look forward to Loaded Cannon Distillery and Tasting Room, 3115 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., is looking forward to its final inspections, getting open, and a possible new state law governing craft distilleries. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Loaded Cannon Distillery and Tasting Room, 3115 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., is looking forward to its final inspections, getting open, and a possible new state law governing craft distilleries.

The gleaming still and holding tanks that Steve Milligan installed to make vodka, rum, whiskey and other spirits at Loaded Cannon Distillery and Tasting Room in Lakewood Ranch stand ready, needing only a couple of inspections before Manatee County’s first craft distillery becomes operational.

In addition to getting a passing grade from state inspectors and the Manatee County Health Department to allow an opening in May, there is one more thing on Milligan’s wish list: passage of House Bill 1219.

The bill, among other things, would remove the provision that prohibits a craft distillery from selling more than six individual containers of branded product to a consumer.

Industry members say that passage of the bill would go a long way to ensuring the economic viability and prosperity of craft distilleries, including Loaded Cannon, which is located at 3115 Lakewood Ranch Blvd.

Loaded Cannon is Manatee County’s first distillery, joining a number of local craft breweries and craft vintners.

Michelle Russell and Steve Milligan stand among gleaming new equipment Monday at Loaded Cannon Distillery and Tasting Room in Lakewood Ranch. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

“Under current law, I can sell only six 750-milliliter bottles per label per year to any one customer,” Milligan said.

A 750-milliliter bottle is equivalent to about one quart. At the same time, an adult customer can go to a liquor store and buy as many bottles of a product as their wallet can afford.

“I can’t serve cocktails in here. Customers can come in and get a taste. I can’t go to a local festival and sell drinks as a vendor. There are a tremendous number of restrictions they have on distilleries. We are way behind the times in Florida compared to other states,” Milligan said.

The bill also has a provision that would allow customers to ship craft distillery products out of state.

Steve Milligan explains the workings of a piece of distilling apparatus to Michelle Russell at Loaded Cannon Distillery and Tasting Room. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

The Senate has to hear this bill this week. Otherwise, it dies, Philip McDaniel, CEO of St. Augustine Distillery in St. Augustine, said in an email. McDaniel is one of many Florida distillers who have joined hands to support passage of HB 1219.

“This is the first time the distillers across the state have come together to speak with one voice,” Milligan said.

Milligan received his federal permit Oct. 30, and anticipation over the opening of Loaded Cannon has been building.

Marketing director Michelle Russell has been active on social media with updates about Loaded Cannon.

“We had over 4,000 views when we posted about HB 1219. We have had as many as 16,000 views on some of our postings, and we don’t even have product yet,” Russell said.

Michelle Russell and Steve Milligan stand among gleaming new equipment at Loaded Cannon Distillery and Tasting Room. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

While there are no spirits being made at Loaded Cannon, the business has been doing a brisk trade in some of its merchandise.

“We have already had people coming in wanting to buy shirts. We have sold more than 500. The reception in the community has been fantastic,” Russell said.

Glassware, hats, T-shirts, sweatshirts and and a cookbook, including concoctions from local bartenders, are already in stock or planned.

“With this legislation and (Senate) President (Bill) Galvano’s help (by hearing the bill), Florida could become a craft distilling powerhouse and create a whole new industry,” McDaniel said.

Custom glassware and labels have been made for Loaded Cannon Distillery and Tasting Room in Lakewood Ranch. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

Loaded Cannon Distillery and Tasting Room is located in Gatewood Corporate Center, developed by Harrod Properties of Tampa.

For more information on the distillery, visit loadedcannondistillery.com/.

For more information on House Bill 1219, visit flsenate.gov/Session/Bill/2019/01219.