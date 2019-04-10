Jimmy Buffet’s development team sells off its Perico Island marina

Ground breaks on Margaritaville-themed hotel on Perico Island Construction is scheduled to be completed on the 131-room Compass hotel and restaurant by early 2020. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Construction is scheduled to be completed on the 131-room Compass hotel and restaurant by early 2020.

It’s still Jimmy Buffet’s Margaritaville brand that marks the Bradenton One Particular Harbour Margaritaville location on Perico Island at 12300 Manatee Ave. W.

Nothing is changing expect who now owns the recently completed One Particular Harbour marina, which will be renamed as Pier 77.

Safe Harbor Marinas — the largest marina operator in the world — purchased the marina from Jimmy Buffet’s development team — Margaritaville Holdings. It’s the second such acquisition for Safe Harbor in Manatee County, after buying the Regatta Pointe Marina, as well as the Riverhouse Reef & Grill in October.

“We are thrilled to add Pier 77 to our network of marinas,” said Jason Hogg, senior vice president of Safe Harbor Marinas in a prepared statement. “It’s a rarity to have the opportunity to acquire a brand new facility in this industry and Pier 77, with the adjacent hotel and restaurant to come, will be a tremendous complement to our family of marinas and all of our Safe Harbor members.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

The new Compass Hotel, a new concept that will launch its brand at the Bradenton location, in partnership with Floridays Development Company and Minto Communities, broke ground in March. The hotel is scheduled to be completed by early 202,0 along with the Floridays Restaurant & Grill.

It is essentially the final phase of the luxury waterfront community overseeing Anna Maria Sound.

Completed this past fall, the newly named Pier 77 marina has 55 wet slips, 128 storage racks, a floating dock and an enclosed boat storage facility that can fit vessels up to 42 feet long.

“Selling the marina at One Particular Harbour was a unique assignment considering that the marina was brand new without a track record of existing operation to present to potential buyers,” said Matt Putnam, managing director for Collier’s International Leisure Property Advisers. “Since it’s in such a highly desirable area with significant growth expectations, we had considerable interest in the marina.”

A purchase price for the marina was not disclosed.