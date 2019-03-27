Business

Looking for work? IMG Academy career fair seeks to hire more than 250 employees

By James A. Jones Jr.

March 27, 2019 11:02 AM

Bradenton

IMG Academy will be seeking to fill more than 250 full-time, part-time and summer positions Thursday during its fourth annual career fair.

The career fair is planned to run from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the new Legacy Hotel, 5450 Bollettieri Blvd.

“Join us for a free event to explore career opportunities within IMG Academy,” recruiting manager Shea Yates said. “We do this every year before summer.”

All IMG Academy departments will be represented, including operations, food and beverage, the Legacy Hotel, athletics, academics, sales, marketing, events, residential life and more.

Last year the fair attracted about 400, Yates said.

Between 150 and 200 of the jobs are seasonal, and the remainder are full-time and part-time.

For more information, to browse available jobs or to register, visit imgacademy.com/career-fair.

Although registration is requested, it is not required for participation in the career fair. For questions, contact IMGA.HR@IMG.com.

IMG Academy is an advanced multi-sport training and educational institution. It was established in 1978 as the Bollettieri Tennis Academy.

The five-story, 150-room Legacy Hotel, site of the career fair, opened in October 2018.

