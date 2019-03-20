Dirty Dining: Dirty kitchens, dirty hands and dead roaches at Bradenton-area restaurants

According to the latest inspection report, several Manatee County restaurants had issues related to handwashing.
Bradenton-area restaurants were cited when employees failed to wash hands properly or sinks had no soap or no running water.
Wicked Cantina, 101 Seventh St. N., Bradenton Beach
- The restaurant was serving burgers cooked to temperature without a written consumer advisory regarding raw or undercooked animal foods. Corrective action was taken.
- A soda gun was soiled. An employee cleaned the soda gun.
- A cutting board on the cook line had cut marks and was no longer cleanable.
- An employee drink was stored on a prep line. The drink was removed.
- No handwashing sign was provided at a sink at the bar. Corrective action was taken.
- Washed produce was not properly separated from unwashed produce, according to an inspector. Corrective action was taken.
- An employee used a handwash sink as a dump sink. The inspector educated the employee regarding proper use of handwash sinks.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Bradenton Herald
#ReadLocal
Wendy’s, 8220 Tourist Center Dr., University Park
- Cooked broccoli, cheddar cheese, feta cheese, blue cheese and Swiss cheese on a make line had no time stamp and the time that foods were removed from temperature control could not be determined.
- The certified food manager or person in charge lacked knowledge of foodborne illnesses and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food.
- A soap dispenser at a handwash sink in the men’s restroom was not working.
- Electrical wiring was exposed at a walk-in freezer.
Lovin Oven, 3506 First St., Bradenton
- A case/container/bag of food was stored on the floor of a walk-in cooler/freezer.
- The ceiling, ceiling tiles and/or vents were soiled with accumulated dust.
- An inspector observed two holes in a wall behind a dishmachine.
- Floor drains/drain covers were heavily soiled.
- In-use tongs were stored on an equipment door handle in between uses.
- No handwashing signs were provided at multiple sinks used by food employees.
- There was no running water at two of the establishment’s sinks.
- Walk-in cooler shelves were pitted with rust.
- An employee began working without first washing hands.
- An employee washed hands with cold water.
- The establishment was operating without a license from the Division of Hotels and Restaurants.
- Raw corned beef was stored over ready-to-eat condiments. Corrective action was taken.
- The certified food manager or person in charge lacked knowledge of foodborne illnesses and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food.
- A manager lacked proof of food manager certification.
- Multiple foods that were opened and held for more than 24 hours were not properly date-marked.
- An employee used a handwash sink as a dump sink.
- A handwash sink was not available for employee use due to being blocked by a cup storage rack. Corrective action was taken.
- No soap was provided at multiple handwash sinks.
- There was no hot running water at a three-compartment sink.
- There was no proof of required training for any employees.
- A spray bottle containing a toxic substance was not labeled.
Cody’s Original Roadhouse, 895 Cortez Rd. W., Bradenton
- An employee handled soiled dishes or utensils and then handled clean dishes or utensils without first washing hands.
- An inspector observed multiple employees wash hands with cold water.
- An inspector observed dead roaches on the floor in a mop sink room.
- There was an accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in an ice machine.
- Hot water was not provided at an employee handwash sink.
- No test kit was provided to measure the strength of sanitizer in use at a three-compartment sink/warewashing machine.
- Multiple food items prepared on site and held for more than 24 hours were not properly date-marked.
- The ceiling, ceiling tiles or vents were soiled with accumulated dust throughout the kitchen and warewashng area.
- Multiple cooks were engaged in food preparation without hair restraints. Corrective action was taken.
- An in-use utensil at the bar was stored in standing water at less than 135 degrees.
- Reach-in cooler shelves and walk-in cooler shelves were pitted with rust.
- Shredded mozzarella and cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, sliced tomatoes, cream, bacon-wrapped steak, steak and comminuted beef patties were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees.
- A spray bottle containing a toxic substance was not labeled.
Nam Fong Restaurant, 653 Cortez Road W # A, Bradenton
- The ceiling, ceiling tiles or vents were soiled with accumulated dust.
- An employee with no hair restraint was engaged in food preparation.
- In-use tongs were stored on an equipment door handle in between uses.
- Diced pork was observed thawing at room temperature.
- Walls on the cook line and behind a steam table were soiled with accumulated grease, food debris and/or dust.
- An employee washed hands with no soap.
- A bin of egg rolls prepared the day before, cooked broccoli and chicken in breading and egg wash were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees.
- Raw chicken was stored over ready-to-eat sauces in a walk-in cooler.
- A manager lacked proof of food manager certification.
Migi Sushi Restaurant, 4420 E. SR 64, Bradenton
- A bowl or other container with no handle was used to dispense food.
- There was a buildup of grease on the cook line.
- The ceiling, ceiling tiles and/or vents were soiled.
- A cutting board on the cook line had cut marks and was no longer cleanable.
- A cook had no hair restraint on while engaged in food preparation.
- Floor drains/drain covers were heavily soiled, according to an inspector.
- The floor throughout the kitchen was soiled.
- Bags of onions were stored on the floor.
- There was accumulated grease on the kitchen floor and/or under cooking equipment.
- An in-use rice scoop was stored in standing water at less than 135 degrees in between uses. Corrective action was taken.
- No handwashing sign was provided at a sink at the sushi bar used by food employees.
- An inspector observed multiple instances of an employee entering the kitchen from outside and washing hands with no soap.
- Portioned bags of raw beef were thawed at room temperature.
- Single service articles were not stored protected from contamination. Corrective action was taken.
- A wet wiping cloth was not stored in sanitizing solution in between uses.
- Food contact surfaces made of wood were not properly sealed. An inspector observed a splintering wooden mallet and a wooden sushi rice holder with a mold-like substance on it.
- A cook was observed washing a pan in a handwashing sink without sanitizing it.
- An employee washed hands in a sink other than an approved handwash sink.
- Raw pork, tofu and bean sprouts were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees.
- Raw pooled eggs and raw pork were stored directly over cut vegetables at a reach-in cooler on the cook line.
- Raw eggs were held on the cook line at room temperature.
- The certified food manager or person in charge lacked knowledge of foodborne illnesses and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food.
- A handwash sink was not available for employee use due to items stored in the sink.
- No soap was provided at an employee handwash sink.
Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.
When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed here.
Comments