Need help with your taxes? Free assistance offered in Bradenton area at these locations

Free income tax preparation help is available in the Bradenton area through AARP and VITA.
AARP Tax Preparation sites in Manatee County are available free to taxpayers with low to moderate income, with special attention to those 60 and over.
Persons receiving assistance do not need to be members of AARP. All sites prepare and file form 1040 electronically.
Volunteers are trained in cooperation with the IRS to make sure taxpayers receive applicable tax credits and deductions.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Bradenton Herald
#ReadLocal
AARP tax help
- Bradenton Central Library, 1301 Barcarrota Blvd., 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday and Friday. Sign up at 8:15 a.m. at the south door.
- Faith United Methodist Church, 7151 First Ave. W., noon-4 p.m. Tuesdays.
- Bayshore Gardens Community Church, 6228 26th St. W., noon-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays.
- Friendship Hall in Colony Cove, 200 Holland St., Ellenton, 10 a.m.-2p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. Sign up at 9:15 a.m.
- Braden River Library, 4915 53rd Ave. E., noon-4 p.m. Wednesdays, but closed Feb. 27. Sign up starts at 9 a.m. by south front door.
- Braden River Library, 4915 53rd Ave. E., 1-5 p.m. Fridays, but closed March 1. Sign up starts at 9 a.m. by south front door.
Sites may fill up and have to limit the number of sign-ups. Dates and times are listed at aarp.org/taxaide
VITA tax help
Volunteer income tax assistance is available to those making less than $66,000 in 2018.
VITA in Manatee County is supported by United Way Suncoast and operated by Step Up Suncoast.
- Step Up Suncoast, 6428 Parkland Drive, Sarasota, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday through April 13. Walk-ins are welcome from 3-7 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. Saturday hours are available from 8 a.m.-noon by appointment. Call 941-357-4596.
- 13th Avenue Dream Center, 922 24th St. E., Bradenton, every Saturday through April 13, with appointments available from 8 a.m.-noon. Call 941-357-4596.
- Bayside Community Church, 15800 State Road 64, Bradenton, every Tuesday through April 9 by appointment: Visit mybayside.church.
Taxpayers seeking preparation assistance should bring a copy of their 2017 tax return, and all 2018 tax-related documents.
Comments