‘Forget the campus, build a city.’ Beruff renews plea to Amazon to build HQ2 in Manatee

By Ryan Callihan

February 21, 2019 12:53 PM

Manatee

Public backlash led to the cancellation of Amazon’s east coast headquarters in New York. Now one local developer says it’s time for the online retail giant to reconsider Manatee County.

More than 900 acres of land along Manatee’s border with Hillsborough County is being offered up to Jeff Bezos. Carlos Beruff said that land could be the home of “the city Amazon built,” in a full-page advertisement in Thursday’s edition of the Wall Street Journal.

The ad, which highlighted the county’s proximity to Tampa and an emphasis on “old-fashioned southern hospitality,” was paid for by Beruff’s Medallion Home. In a blog posted Feb. 14, Amazon announced that it would back out of its plan to bring a corporate headquarters to New York and would not be reopening its search.

It doesn’t hurt to ask, though, Beruff said.

“We need to show them that Florida is friendly and Manatee would treat them with respect. You never know. If you don’t take a swing at the ball, you can’t hit it,” he explained. “I recognize the odds, but I’ve played longer ones.”

Beruff previously proposed the same 935 acres of land along Moccasin Wallow Road near I-75. The site failed to make Amazon’s selection of 20 finalists. Amazon ultimately decided to split the planned corporate office into two locations — one in Long Island City, N.Y., and another in Arlington, Va., outside of Washington, D.C.

Bradenton developer Carlos Beruff on Thursday placed this advertisement in the Wall Street Journal, asking Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to build a headquarters in Manatee County.

“New York wasn’t very nice to them. I still haven’t figured out what they were thinking. I didn’t understand why they kicked them out, but what I do know is that you can live in Manatee County for easily 30 to 40 percent of the cost and have a better quality of life,” said Beruff. “If you’re looking at your employees, that’s something Amazon should consider.”

This is a developing story... Stay tuned to bradenton.com for updates.

Ryan Callihan

Ryan Callihan is the Bradenton Herald’s County Reporter, covering local government and politics. On the weekends, he also covers breaking news. Ryan is a graduate of USF St. Petersburg.

