Feeling nostalgic? This new Palmetto store offers items that stir memories of the past

There is something a little bit old and a whole lot new at 433 10th Ave. W. in Palmetto’s historic downtown area.

Melissa and David Burns opened American Traditions Furniture and Decor in late 2018 in a space that had previously been a hair salon, but had sat vacant for two years.

The owners settled on the space after searching the Bradenton and Palmetto areas, and then spent a month renovating the interior.

“I have always liked this area with its old-town nostalgic feel,” Melissa Burns said.

As the name implies, merchandise in American Traditions is something of a throwback with its signage, decorative shutters, furnishings, dinnerware, candles and more.

There is even a line of clothing and an assortment of candies with a vintage pedigree that your grandparents might remember from the time when movie admission was a dime.

The store’s candy area has proven popular to customers regardless of age with offerings such as Goo Goo Clusters, Bubble Gum Cigars and Zero bars.

“Ninety-nine percent of our inventory is new but we have been adding more picker items. We have made buying trips recently to Atlanta and Tennessee and bring items to Palmetto by the trailer load,” Melissa Burns said.

“Most of it comes from wholesalers. We have just started carrying hand-picked antiques.”

American Traditions is the second business Melissa and David Burns have opened in recent years. The first, The Lace Buckle Boutique, specializing in women’s clothing, is located a few blocks away at 1003 10th Ave. W.

“I just have a real big passion for furniture, decor and remodeling,” Melissa Burns said.

The name for the business came from a suggestion made by David Burns that the shop should reflect the old days of recent decades.





Shoppers come into American Traditions curious about what the business has to offer or with specific items they want to purchase.





One of the more popular items has been decorative shutters that can be used on walls or fireplaces, and make a convenient place for placing a wreath or floral decoration.

“All of our furniture is one-of-a-kind. We won’t be carrying it again,” Burns said.

That’s one of the things that Madison Conrad, a student at State College of Florida, likes about working at American Traditions.

“We get to redecorate the store all the time,” Conrad said.

American Traditions Furniture and Decor is open from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday and from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday.

The business is closed on Sunday.

For more information about American Traditions, visit squareup.com/store/american-traditions-furniture-and-decor or call 941-212-6555.





For more information about The Lace Buckle Boutique, visit thelacebuckle.com.



