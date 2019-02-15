SRQ to add another destination this spring. Service to this city starts in March

A new weekly, nonstop flight is coming to Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport (SRQ), connecting the airport with another Midwest destination.
The Elite Airways flight will fly into Cherry Capital Airport (TVC) in Traverse City, Michigan, on Saturdays beginning March 16.
Leaving SRQ at 8:30 a.m., planes will land at TVC at 11:30 a.m. The return flight to SRQ will take off at 12:30 p.m. and return at 3:30 p.m.
Officials hope to increase the number of flights connecting the two cities.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Bradenton Herald
#ReadLocal
“Elite Airways is pleased to begin nonstop jet service between Traverse City and Sarasota-Bradenton next month, which will be ideal for vacationers traveling in either direction,” John Pearsall, president of Elite Airways, said in a news release.
“Our hope is to expand to twice-weekly service this summer as demand for vacation travel increases. We believe there’s good synergy between these two popular vacation destinations, and wish to thank airport officials in Traverse City and Saratota-Bradenton for their support.”
Tickets start at $199 for early-bird fares and are available online at EliteAirways.com or by phone 877-393-2510.
Elite Airways also offers twice weekly, year-round service to Portland, Maine, from SRQ.
SRQ hosts services to several Midwest destinations including Ohio, Indiana, Illinois and Michigan through multiple airlines.
Comments