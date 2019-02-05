Here are the first business tenants for Lakewood Ranch’s new entertainment district

Tenants are lining up for a spot in the 36-acre town center and entertainment hub for Lakewood Ranch’s new Waterside community, which is scheduled to open in 2020.
Newly announced by developer Schroeder-Manatee Ranch are Foundation Coffee Co., The Yoga Shack, SoFresh and Kilwins.
Previously announced was that The Players Centre for the Performing Arts would leave Sarasota for a choice location in Waterside Place.
“We’re going to provide an array of dining, nightlife and entertainment options right here in their backyard, eliminating the need for that extended drive time,” Kirk Boylston, president of LWR Commercial, said in a press release.
“We have spent nearly two years planning and designing this town center to ensure it will be a vibrant and dynamic contribution to our community’s lifestyle,” Boylston said. “Waterside Place will be an exceptional regional destination that will draw residents and visitors to shop, dine, relax and experience state-of-the-art entertainment, all while being surrounded by stunning lakefront views.”
Schroeder-Manatee Ranch, developers of Lakewood Ranch, broke ground for Waterside Place in October 2018.
Waterside Place is planned for 120,000 square feet of in-line and freestanding commercial, retail and office space; diverse dining options; an eight-acre park; and miles of nature trails.
In addition, more than 800 urban-style apartments and town homes are being built within Waterside Place and more than 4,000 homes will be connected via trails and water taxis.
More about the recently announced new businesses planned for Waterside Place:
▪ Foundation Coffee Co. is a specialty coffee shop that will feature a bodega-style buildout with a walk-up bar and outdoor seating near a pedestrian bridge.
▪ The Yoga Shack is a 1,600-square-foot studio that will offer water views from its second-story space. Yoga enthusiasts will be able to participate in outdoor group classes at the village’s eight-acre park. The business was founded in 2013 by Courtenay Smith and Nikka Colorada.
▪ SoFresh is a fast-casual restaurant offering made-to-order bowls, salads and wraps. Founded in Tampa, the Lakewood Ranch location will be the company’s eighth eatery throughout Florida.
▪ Kilwins, since 1947, has been a destination for sweet treats, including hand-made ice cream and high-quality chocolates. Its Lakewood Ranch location will feature modern décor designed for the village.
Founded in 1994, Lakewood Ranch encompasses more than 31,000 acres in Manatee and Sarasota counties and includes more than 36,000 residents in more than 20 villages. Lakewood Ranch was recently named the second best selling master planned community in the United States.
“We will continue to be thoughtful and highly selective as we add additional retailers to Waterside Place,” Boylston said. “We look forward to working with tenants that are best in class in their category or that offer a unique but proven concept.”
