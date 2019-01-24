Who’s hungry? Fast, tasty eats featured at these new restaurants in Bradenton area

Several new delis, an ice cream shop, and a restaurant known for its Cincinnati-style chili have opened recently or have openings planned in the near future.
Bryan Uzbay and Camryn Malaney opened EB Scoops at 441 Cortez Road W. on Jan. 18, offering 24 flavors of ice cream, ranging from traditional favorites such as chocolate and strawberry to surprising new favorites such as salty caramel truffle, cotton candy and orange blossom, a blend of orange sherbet and vanilla ice cream.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Uzbay operates a second business, Escape Bradenton, in the same shopping center, Orange Blossom Plaza.
“There was a need for something in this area. We pride ourselves on setting a family atmosphere,” said Uzbay, a native of Blairstown, N.J.
Malaney, a 2017 graduate of Bayshore High School, said she loves being in the ice cream business.
“It’s fun and it puts a smile on people’s faces. It is like Disney, it just makes people happy,” she said.
EB Scoops is open from noon-9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, noon-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and noon-9 p.m. Sunday. The business is closed on Mondays.
Among the delis opening recently is Bridge Street Deli, 119 Bridge St., Unit 130, in Bradenton Beach.
Mary and John Mahoney opened Bridge Street Deli on Dec. 15 and offer specialty sandwiches named after neighboring businesses.
Among the sandwich offerings are Mermaid Haven (chicken salad, grapes, walnuts and provolone in a tortilla wrapper), Island Time (ham, pineapple, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo), the Blue Marlin (tuna salad, white American cheese, bell pepper, tomato and lettuce), and lots more.
“We love Bridge Street, and the other businesses love the fact that we name our sandwiches after them. We are always getting asked, ‘When are we getting on your menu?’ ” Mary Maloney said.
Bridge Street Deli also sells all of its meats and cheeses by the pound.
The business is open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. seven days a week, and plans are being made to add breakfast. All food items are sold as take out, but there are three tables in the courtyard outside the business.
Like many other new businesses, the Maloneys are hiring, and ask prospective employees to come in for an on-the-spot interview.
Joe and Laurie Sabath are preparing to open a new take-out restaurant, The Turtle Shack, at 314 Pine Ave., Anna Maria, the second week of February.
The planned menu includes Chicago-style quick eats, Italian beef, burgers, hot dogs, salads, wings and comfort food such as mac and cheese. The restaurant will be located next to Lazy Turtle Beach Shack, which offers bicycle and other beach rentals.
Anyone interested in employment at The Turtle Shack can call 941-726-3136.
Also opening soon is Skyline Chili, located in the Shoppes at Commerce Park, 4112 Lakewood Ranch Blvd. The business is owned by Joan Zai, Susan Wiegele and Amy Groene.
Skyline’s Cincinnati-style chili is served over spaghetti with a grating of mild cheddar cheese. The restaurant will also serve deli sandwiches, a hot dog on a steamed bun topped with chili, onions and grated cheese, the chili cheese sandwich, and the regular chili sandwich.
The restaurant is having its inspections through Friday and is interviewing potential staff members. Applicants should go skylinechili.com. An opening date has not been determined.
Comments