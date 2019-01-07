Looking for work? Pittsburgh Pirates are hiring for spring training at LECOM Park

The Pittsburgh Pirates have an invitation for anyone who ever wanted to be part of Major League Baseball.
You could sing the national anthem before 7,000 fans at a Pirates spring training game at LECOM Park in Bradenton.
Still interested but don’t have the vocal chops? How about working as a seasonal staff member or in concessions?
The details:
▪ The Pirates will hold two job fairs at LECOM Park, 1611 Ninth St. W., to hire seasonal staff for Pirates spring training and the Bradenton Marauders’ Florida State League season. Game day staff and concession positions are available.
Interviews will be conducted on-the-spot at both hiring events, which are scheduled for 8 a.m.-2 p.m. on Thursday and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. on Jan. 15.
Parking will be available in the gated lot located along 17th Avenue West. All positions for Pirates spring training and the Bradenton Marauders season are posted online at careers.pirates.com.
Prospective employees who cannot attend the hiring events can apply online for consideration.
The Pirates will play a 15-game home schedule at LECOM Park this spring, beginning with a game against the Miami Marlins on Feb. 24.
▪ The Pirates will hold national anthem auditions from 10-11:30 a.m. on Saturday at LECOM Park. The auditions are open to anyone interested in singing “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
Prospective singers must feel comfortable performing in front of audiences of 7,000 people or more. Auditions will be conducted a cappella and must be no longer than 2 minutes in length. There is no pre-registration for auditions.
Prospective singers will perform in the order they sign up on the day of auditions. Registration will close at 11:30 a.m.
Auditions will be conducted for vocalists only. Pirates employees will supervise the auditions and determine which performers to invite to fill open spots in the spring training schedule.
Those who wish to sing the Canadian national anthem before the Pirates game against the Toronto Blue Jays on either Feb. 27 or March 8 are welcome to audition singing “O Canada.”
Participants who audition but are not selected to perform will have their information kept on file for potential anthem openings during the Bradenton Marauders season.
