His community support is well known. He will receive Chamber’s Bartz Award as a result

Manatee County businessman and community leader Ron Allen was selected as the recipient of the second annual Robert P. Bartz Award for Outstanding Leadership.
The award will be presented during the Manatee Chamber of Commerce’s 56th Annual Dinner on Jan. 31 at the Bradenton Area Convention Center in Palmetto.
Colleagues describe Allen as a generous leader, friend and successful businessman who exhibits a powerful community commitment.
Allen is president of NDC Construction Company, NDC Development Company and NDC Realty. His community support has touched more than 60 local organizations.
He is a past chairman of the Manatee Chamber and a graduate of Leadership Manatee and Leadership Florida.
“I am truly honored to have been selected as the second annual Robert P. Bartz Award honoree. Bob was a dedicated leader and to receive this award that recognizes his selfless leadership and love of community is overwhelming,” Allen said.
“I hope to continue Bob’s legacy of collaboration and advocacy by sharing the passion and commitment I have to making a positive impact in our community.”
Created to recognize and inspire community leaders, the Bartz Award celebrates the legacy of the late Bob Bartz, who was president of the Manatee Chamber for almost 35 years until his passing in early 2017. He cared deeply about Manatee County’s economic health and worked diligently, using the Chamber programs and influence, to make a positive difference.
Cliff Walters, a principal partner with the Blalock Walters law firm, won the inaugural award in 2018.
His love for the community and the people who live and work here extended well beyond his work-related responsibilities.
The Chamber’s annual dinner program will also recognize outgoing chairman of the board Darcie Duncan (Duncan Real Estate) and incoming chairman Bill Poulton (Tropicana) as well as celebrate the Chamber’s mission and accomplishments.
The event will be held from 5-9 p.m. on Jan. 31. Tickets are available by calling Kim Dalglish at 941-748-4842, ext. 121.
For more information, visit manateechamber.com/annualdinner.
