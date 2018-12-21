A world of new places to eat coming to a neighborhood near you in Manatee County

There seems to be no end to the new places to eat that are coming to Manatee County, and changes in the local restaurant scene.
One notable restaurant, Nancy’s Bar B-Q, at Lakewood Ranch Main Street, is planning to make a move into larger space formerly occupied by The Ranch Grill at 14475 State Road 70 E.
A request for a commercial permit to renovate the space was filed with Manatee County government on Wednesday. The company, which started as a catering operation in Sarasota, opened its Lakewood Ranch restaurant in 2015. The Sarasota restaurant is located at 301 S Pineapple Ave.
The company, known for its North Carolina-style barbecue, was selected as food purveyor for President Bill Clinton during his appearance at the Ringling College Library Association Town Hall Speakers Series in 2009.
“Yesterday,” restaurant founder Nancy Krohngold, said, when asked when she would like to make the move to the new space.
“We’re still in permitting, but we would like to move in February,” she said.
Other permits working their way through Manatee County permitting include:
- Libby’s Cafe, a new restaurant is planned for 8445 Lorraine Road, Lakewood Ranch, in a shell building along University Parkway.
- A Dunkin Donuts at 8425 Lorraine Road in the University Corner shopping center.
- Pho Street, a planned Vietnamese restaurant, is seeking to remodel a former Joey D’s Pizza at 4304 14th St. W.
- Poppo’s Tacqueria is seeking buildout for a new restaurant at 5942 34th St. W.
- A Domino’s Pizza is planned for 7353 University Parkway, Lakewood Ranch.
- Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen plans one of its fried chicken restaurants at 3707 U.S 301 N.
- Taco Bell plans a 1,900-square-foot drive through restaurant at 3203 53rd Ave. E. John Horst of Sarasota is listed as the owner.
- Wendy’s plans a restaurant at 4201 53rd Ave. E., across the highway from a Publix Shopping Center, and the Braden River Post Office. Craig Allen Frieler of Bradenton is listed as the owner.
