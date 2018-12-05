Ed Chiles turns over CEO role for The Chiles Group. Here’s who replaced him

The Chiles Group has a new chief executive officer, and for the first time since the company’s founding in 1979, it is not Ed Chiles.
The new CEO, Chuck Wolfe, brings more than 20 years of executive leadership experience to the job.
Most recently, he was a partner in Wolfe Kinkennon, a management consulting firm.
As CEO of The Chiles Group, which owns three restaurants, an organic farm, an aquaculture businesses and Gulf Coast real estate, Wolfe leads the company’s executive team and directs efforts to broaden its strategic vision and develop new projects.
“He has made a tremendous impact and moved the needle on everything he has done,” said Chiles, who remains as chairman and president of the company.
The Chiles Group employs more than 350 people at its Gulf Coast restaurants: The Sandbar Restaurant, 100 Spring Ave., Anna Maria; Beach House Waterfront Restaurant, 200 Gulf Drive N., Bradenton Beach; and Mar Vista Dockside Restaurant & Pub, 760 Broadway St., North Longboat Key.
In announcing the leadership transition, Chiles described Wolfe as a longtime friend and a natural leader. Wolfe had worked as a consultant to The Chiles Group over the past two years, leading Chiles to offer him the CEO post.
With Wolfe overseeing the company’s strategic agenda, Chiles said he can spend time focusing on big-picture projects.
“I’ve known Chuck since he served as an aide to my late father, Lawton Chiles, governor of Florida from 1991-98,” Chiles said. “He has a reputation for succeeding at anything he sets out to do.
“As CEO, Chuck will help us grow, better define our business plans and put us on solid footing as we chart the company’s future for years to come. We are lucky to have someone of such high caliber as Chuck join our team.”
Wolfe said he is excited to take the helm of The Chiles Group.
“I welcome the challenge of leading a company with diversified business interests ranging from restaurants to farming to aquaculture and real estate, all run with a commitment to sustainability,” he said.
“I also look forward to helping the company tell its unique story about being an environmentally responsible corporate citizen.”
