Where to shop for Small Business Saturday in Manatee County

Shops throughout Manatee County are offering discounts and freebies as part of Small Business Saturday.
The shopping holiday started in 2010, shortly after the Great Recession, when American Express launched an effort to support locally owned stores. The U.S. Senate then recognized Small Business Saturday in a resolution passed on Nov. 26, 2011.
It’s an important time for local shops. For some, the holiday season represents up to 30 percent of annual sales, according to the National Retail Federation.
“It’s what keeps the community alive,” said Dawn Collins, a local business owner. “Small businesses in general, we’re just little mom-and-pops, and this is how we make our living. This is how we send our kids to school and pay our bills.”
Collins’ store, The Village Mystic, is offering salt lamps for $12 (regularly $17), along with 10 percent off sterling silver jewelry and 50 percent off other items. The shop is located at 1017 12th Ave. W., in the Village of the Arts in Bradenton.
She also operates the nearby Mystic Mines, where guests can prospect for stones, crystals and shark teeth in a 40-foot flume. A small mining bucket is $10 (regularly $15) on Saturday.
More than a dozen other businesses are offering deals on food, merchandise and activities in Manatee:
Trailwalker Gear Outfitters
Located at 4818 14th St. W., in Bradenton, the outdoor specialty store is offering a free goody bag to the first 20 guests.
Everyone will receive 50 percent off hammocks, 30 percent off Osprey backpacks and 35 percent off Eureka tents. The store is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and other discounts are available storewide Saturday.
The store offers everything from hiking gear to pickleball accessories.
“It means so much,” said Judy Bailey, a co-owner. “Everybody has their dream, and this is my family’s dream.”
Endurance House
Located at 5434 Lockwood Ridge Road, in Bradenton, the triathlon-inspired store is offering 20 percent off all merchandise.
The store is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., offering clothes and gear for running, swimming, biking and other activities.
American Traditions Furniture and Decor
Located at 433 10th Ave. W., in Palmetto, the shop is offering 25 percent off candles, 20 percent off signs and furniture, and 25 percent off the lowest regularly priced item with purchases of $75 or more.
Customers will also received a free ornament with purchases of at least $30. The store is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Lace Buckle
Located at 1003 10th Ave. W., in Palmetto, the boutique is offering $12 T-shirts by Simply Southern (usually $19), along with $19 long sleeve shirts from the same company (usually $23).
The store is also offering custom stud earrings for $5, along with other sales throughout the store. The Lace Buckle is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Rusty Crickett’s
Located at 615 15th St. W., in Bradenton, the boutique is offering 15 percent off storewide.
Those who make a purchase of $50 or more will also receive a handmade Christmas ornament. The store offers apparel, Christmas ornaments, gifts, coastal items, infant clothing and other goods.
Rusty Crickett’s is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.
Pink and Navy
Located at 216 Pine Ave., in Anna Maria, the clothing boutique is offering 20 percent off the entire store, including items already marked down by Pink and Navy.
The store is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
By the Sea Boutique
Located at 705 Eighth Ave. W., in Palmetto, the store is offering 10 percent off storewide.
The store is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., offering women’s apparel, specialty gifts and more.
Bows and Arrows Boutique
Located at 5275 University Parkway, in Bradenton, the store is offering a buy one, get one 50 percent off deal.
The store is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. It offers women’s clothing, including apparel for fans of the Florida Gators, Florida State Seminoles, UCF Knights, Georgia Bulldogs, Ohio State Buckeyes, Miami Hurricanes, South Florida Bulls and Alabama Crimson Tide.
Birdrock Taco Shack
Located at 1004 10th Ave. W., Bradenton, the restaurant will offer $2 “street tacos” made from beans and beef, along with $4 craft beers (usually $6).
The beers include a double IPA by Florida Beer Company, based in Cape Canaveral, and Dead Guy Ale, a popular beer produced by Rogue Ales.
The taco shack is located behind Motorworks Brewing, in the Village of the Arts. Its hours are 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.
“There’s a bunch of artists and other people who depend on the traffic we can all generate together,” said Dave Shiplett, owner of Birdrock Taco Shack.
Motorworks Brewing
Located at 1014 Ninth St. W., in Bradenton, the brewery is offering 15 percent off all to-go beers.
That includes bottles, cans and growlers. The brewery is open from 11 a.m. on Saturday to 1 a.m. on Sunday, with live music with 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Soul to Soul Yoga
This in-home service offers yoga therapy to people with special needs, helping them move and breathe better.
It’s offering one free visit with the purchase of nine sessions. Call 941-702-2035 or visit soultosoulyogasrq.com to learn more.
The Makers Market and Workshops
Located at 6650 Cortez Road W., in Bradenton, the shop is offering 25 percent off on everything except its Young Living oils.
Its also offering 20 percent off a January workshop to anyone who visits the store on Saturday. Past do-it-yourself workshops included the creation of clocks, signs, bottle openers, ottoman trays and door hangers.
Makers Market offers gifts, clothing and home decorations. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Fox Business Group
Located at 6004 93rd St. Cr. E., in Bradenton, the business is offering 15 percent off its services.
The business offers website design, social media marketing, search engine optimization, consulting and more. Fox Business is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Salon Uptown Downtown
Located at 620 Tamiami Trail, in Bradenton, the salon is offering a buy three, get three deal on most hair care merchandise. Its hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
The products mainly consist of shampoos, conditioners and styling products by Paul Mitchell.
“We rely on locals and the snowbirds to maintain our business all year long,” said Lisa Moscarello, the owner.
