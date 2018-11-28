Prime cuts of meat, 20 marinades, lots of flavor. A new market hits the Bradenton area

Even before there were any cuts of meat in the display cases at Butcher’s Mark, curious shoppers were stopping to peek through the front door of the new business, wondering what was coming.
Charlie Haney, founder of Butcher’s Mark in The Shoppes of University Town Center at 8519 Cooper Creek Blvd., would smile, open the door to chat and offer a card that read in part, “flavor makes life more interesting.”
When the doors swung open at 9 a.m. Wednesday for the grand opening, there was a long line of customers lined up outside.
It was a rewarding moment for Haney, who spent five years meticulously developing his idea for an upscale meat market, during which time he personally visited the ranches and farms where he would purchase the prime cuts of meat for Butcher’s Mark.
The new business features marinated meats, traditional cuts of beef, pork, lamb and veal, as well as freshly made sausage.
Among the offerings: Australian Wagyu beef, Japanese Kobe Beef, Berkshire Kurobuta pork, milk-fed veal and prime lamb. The store’s retail space also offers grab-and-go food options, charcuterie and cheeses, and a private line of select products.
But back up just a little to focus on the marinades. There are 20 and the company calls them handcrafted secret recipes, ranging from sweet bourbon to garlic and herb, chipotle habanero, Butcher’s Make Original and more.
“Our flavor masters then use a proprietary technique that guarantees no ounce of flavor from our marinades has any chance of escaping. And unless you work here, that’s all we’re divulging,” according to the company website.
Haney, a Boston native who spent several decades in New Jersey, brings a restaurateur’s perspective to the new business and a focus on high-end quality products,
“The passion behind Butcher’s Mark came from traditional New England butcher shops that I grew up with and the desire to transport that local fixture into the modern era,“ Haney said.
“I saw an opportunity to take the high-quality cuts of meat that are typically limited to restaurants and make them accessible to the public. In doing so, we’re able to modernize the experience while still providing that same passion and quality we came to love about the neighborhood shops,” he said.
Clark McFarland and Peter Yood are co-managers of the University Park Butcher’s Mark, the planned flagship of what will be more stores at locations yet to be announced.
Butcher’s Mark has a staff of 25 and completed hiring before the store opened. Staff members were selected for the passion for the business and friendliness, Haney said.
The company website has a drop down menu focused on careers with Butcher’s Mark that reflects Haney’s personality.
“You are an amazingly awesome soul. You know, the kind of person that never has to fill in those awkward pauses in conversation. Conversation flows freely and while we want you to be professional, we don’t want to stifle our team. Rather, we want your true warmth, friendliness and all that makes you, well, you, shine through. And of course, you kinda need to love meat. Otherwise this relationship isn’t going to work out so well,” the website advises prospective staff members.
Yood recalled that Haney first proposed the idea for Butcher’s Mark five years ago, and he fell in love with the concept right away.
“It’s a great product,” Yood said.
Butcher’s Mark developed a following even before it opened and already has 4,000 Facebook followers, McFarland said.
“I knew that we would be busy, the way people were coming to the window, looking in and wondering what was coming,” McFarland said.
For more information about Butcher’s Mark, visit https://butchersmark.com/.
Comments