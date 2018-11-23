Dirty dining: Bradenton-area restaurants cited for dead roaches, dirty hands

According to the latest inspections report of Manatee County restaurants, multiple establishments are not storing food at safe temperatures.
Several restaurants also were cited for issues related to handwashing and sanitizing.
Steak ‘n Shake, 106 Cortez Road, Bradenton
- Half and half was cold held at a temperature greater than 41 degrees.
- A server handled soiled dishes and then handled food or drink to be served without first washing hands.
- Coffee filters at the wait station were not stored protected from contamination. Corrective action was taken.
- The floor was soiled with an accumulation of debris throughout the kitchen, cook line, ware washing area and walk-in freezer.
- A box of onions was stored on the floor. Corrective action was taken.
- An in-use ice scoop was stored on a soiled surface in between uses. Corrective action was taken.
- There was limescale buildup inside of an ice machine.
- Unused single serve cups were stored on a cart with discarded food and receipt paper.
- Walls in the food preparation and food storage areas were soiled with accumulated grease, food debris and/or dust.
- Wiping cloth sanitizing solution was not at the proper minimum strength. Corrective action was taken.
- The certified food manager or person in charge lacked knowledge of foodborne illness and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food.
Señor Fajitas, 316 Old Main St., Bradenton
- An inspector observed approximately six dead roaches in bar area cabinets. Corrective action was taken.
- An inspector observed approximately five flying insects in a cooking area and approximately six flying insects in the bar seating area.
- Raw chicken was stored over ice cream in a reach-in freezer.
- Cooked rice was not cooled from 135 degrees to 41 degrees within six hours. The owner stated that the rice was cooked the previous night. A stop sale was issued for the rice.
- Dry rice was stored uncovered in a dry storage area. The food was discarded.
- Three food buckets were stored on the floor. Corrective action was taken.
- An inspector observed an employee improperly wash a scoop without sanitizing it. Corrective action was taken.
- A spray bottle containing a toxic substance was stored near a food preparation surface at the bar area.
- Ware washing sanitizing solution exceeded the maximum concentration allowed.
- There was an encrusted material on a can opener blade.
According to an inspector, the establishment conducted non-continuous cooking of raw animal foods without written procedures approved by the division. Chicken and beef stored in a reach-in cooler were only partially cooked.
The bottom of a reach-in cooler used for serving salsa was soiled with an accumulation of food residue.
There was no date marking on any of the food products held overnight. Corrective action was taken.
Mr. Tequila Mexican Restaurant, 491 Cortez Road W., Bradenton
- During a follow-up visit, an inspector observed shredded mozarella, shredded lettuce and chorizo cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. Corrective action was taken.
- The certified food manager or person in charge lacked knowledge of foodborne illness and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food.
AMF Bradenton Lanes, 4208 Cortez Road W., Bradenton
- After a previous citation, there was still no hot water provided at any employee handwash sinks during a follow-up inspection.
Peach’s Restaurant, 6057 26 St. W., Bradenton
- During a follow-up visit, an inspector observed sausage patties, sausage links and pooled eggs cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. The restaurant was previously cited for unsafe food temperatures.
Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.
When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed here.
