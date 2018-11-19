Out early, Black Friday shoppers come for deals and fun

Biggest shopping day of the year in Bradenton-Sarasota starts early.
By
By

When can you start your holiday shopping? Here’s the schedule for several major stores

By James A. Jones Jr.

jajones1@bradenton.com

November 19, 2018 01:21 PM

Manatee

Let the holiday frenzy begin.

The Thanksgiving leftovers will still be warm when shoppers head to stores to look for bargains, or, increasingly, use their smart phone to shop online.

Some brick-and-mortar businesses, like Ellenton Premium Outlets, won’t wait for Black Friday. The outlet mall will be open 6 p.m. Thursday until 2 a.m. Friday, and resume 6 a.m. – 10 p.m. Friday.

2 secondary.JPG
In 2017, Josh France, left, and Logan Gonzalez camped outside Office Depot, waiting for the store to open to take advantage of a dwal on a laptop computer.
Bradenton Herald file photo

The Mall at University Town Center will be open on Thanksgiving from 6 p.m. until midnight, and reopen two hours earlier than usual on Black Friday to offer sales, 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.

DeSoto Square mall officials did not return a phone call. Its website lists its hours as 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Nearly half — 47 percent — of consumers will do the majority of their holiday shopping on the internet, a 21 percent increase from two years ago, AAA – The Auto Club Group reports.

AAA notes, however, that in the last two years one in three Florida residents has been the victim of identity theft.

One third of Floridians are more concerned than last year about the security of their personal data when purchasing gifts online, according to a recent AAA Consumer Pulse survey.

Many online retailers began advertising their holiday sales three weeks ago, said Mike Snipes, an economics instructor at the University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee.

4 fourth.jpg
In 2017, Abbie Harrison found something she liked as soon as Macy’s opened its doors for Black Friday.
Bradenton Herald file photo

“There has been a huge shift to online sales,” Snipes said.

Asked where he will do his holiday shopping, Snipes said he will divide it between online and brick-and-mortar businesses.

“I like to support brick-and-mortar businesses as much as I can,” Snipes said. “For instance, I try to buy my books at Barnes and Noble.”

As much as it is known for feasting, Thanksgiving has become known as the start of the shopping season with Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday following on the heels of Black Friday.

Shop Small on Small Business Saturday, celebrated this year on Nov. 24, can have a significant local economic impact, according to the new Small Business Economic Impact Study from American Express.

An average 67 cents of every dollar spent at a small business stays in the local community.

Small Business Saturday was created in 2010 by American Express as a way to help get more customers through the doors of small businesses and has grown to become a permanent fixture of the holiday shopping weekend.

Cyber Monday is the Monday after the Thanksgiving holiday and has become one of the biggest online shopping days of the year.

“Shopping online allows consumers to avoid the crowds and shop at their convenience,” said Matt Nasworthy, Florida public affairs director for AAA. “Online shopping is also an area of concern for many customers, in regards to data security. We encourage shoppers to only purchase gifts from trusted sources and enroll in an identity theft protection program.”

Here’s a rundown of hours for the major stores in the Bradenton area for Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Hours are subject to change:

Bealls

Thanksgiving: 1 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Best Buy

Thanksgiving: 5 p.m.–1 a.m.

Black Friday: 8 a.m.–10 p.m.

Big Lots

Thanksgiving: 7 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Black Friday: opens 6 a.m.

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Thanksgiving: 6 p.m.-2 a.m.

Black Friday: 5 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Dillard’s

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Opens at 8 a.m.

Dollar General

Thanksgiving: 7 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Black Friday: Opens at 8 a.m.

Dollar Tree

Thanksgiving: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Black Friday: 8 a.m. -10 p.m.

Ellenton Premium Outlets

Thanksgiving: 6 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Black Friday: 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Hobby Lobby

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Home Depot

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Opens at 6 a.m.

JCPenney

Thanksgiving: 2 p.m. - midnight

Black Friday: Midnight - 10 p.m.

Kmart

Thanksgiving: 6 a.m. - midnight

Black Friday: 6 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Kohl’s

Thanksgiving: Open 5 p.m.

Black Friday: Midnight - 11 p.m.

Lowe’s

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 6 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Macy’s

Thanksgiving: 5 p.m. - 2 a.m.

Black Friday: 6 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Mall at University Town Center

Thanksgiving: 6 p.m. - midnight

Black Friday: 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Marshalls

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 7 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Michaels

Thanksgiving: 6 p.m. - midnight

Black Friday: 7 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Office Depot

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 8 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Pier 1 Imports

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Sears

Thanksgiving: 6 p.m. to midnight

Black Friday: Opens at 5 a.m.

Staples

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Opens at 7 a.m.

Stein Mart

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 7 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Target

Thanksgiving: 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Black Friday: Opens at 7 a.m.

Walmart

Thanksgiving: Opens at 6 p.m.

Black Friday: Staying open from Thanksgiving

