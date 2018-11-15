Dirty dining: These Bradenton-area restaurants cited for old meat, flying insects

According to the latest inspections report of Manatee County restaurants, multiple establishments are not storing food at safe temperatures.
Several restaurants also were cited for storing raw meat over cooked foods.
Tortilleria la Rancherita, 3010 14th St. W., Bradenton
- Employee medicine, phones, phone cables and drinks were stored above a food preparation area.
- Lard and corn meal were stored on the floor in an outside dry storage area, according to an inspector.
- Bottled water was stored outside.
- An employee put on gloves without first washing hands.
- Food contact surfaces were not sanitized before use. Corrective action was taken.
- Tomatoes, lettuce and milk were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. stop sale was issued for all of the items.
- Raw frozen meat was stored over drinks in a walk-in freezer. Corrective action was taken.
- Raw chicken was stored over cooked salsa in a reach-in cooler. Corrective action was taken.
- A reach-in cooler thermometer was not accurate.
- There was no probe thermometer on hand to measure the temperature of food products.
Cafe Havana, 1440 63rd Ave. E., Bradenton
- During a follow-up inspection, an inspector observed rice and black bean mixture hot held at a temperature less than 135 degrees. Corrective action was taken.
- In a reach-in cooler, an inspector observed four pounds of cooked steak meat that was thawed more than seven days prior to the inspection. The meat was discarded.
Terrace on the Green at Peridia Golf & Country Club, 4950 E. Peridia Blvd., Bradenton
- During a follow-up inspection, artichokes, diced tomatoes, shrimp salad and blue cheese were observed cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. Corrective action was taken.
- The soda gun at the bar was soiled.
Poppo’s Taqueria, 212 Pine Ave., Anna Maria
- An ice chute on the self-service drink machine had a build-up of mold-like substance/slime.
- A soda gun was soiled. Corrective action was taken.
- The establishment increased seating without providing written approval from the local fire authority and wastewater provider.
Little Caesars, 4919 14th St. W., Bradenton
- The floor was soiled or had an accumulation of debris near dough processing machines and near a walk-in cooler.
- Food was stored on the floor, an inspector said.
- An employee began working with without first washing hands.
- An inspector observed approximately four flies at the ware-washing area.
- Hot water was not provided at an employee handwash sink.
- There was no proof of required for any employees.
- A spray bottle containing a toxic substance was not labeled. Corrective action was taken.
Mr. Tequila Mexican Restaurant, 491 Cortez Road W., Bradenton
- Shredded mozzarella, diced tomatoes and queso cheese were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees.
- The certified food manager or person in charge lacked knowledge of foodborne illness and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food.
- Reach-in cooler shelves were pitted with rust.
- Single service articles were not stored protected from contamination.
- There was no proof of required training for any employees.
Beef O’ Brady’s, 4925 Cortez Road W., Bradenton
- An inspector observed metal shavings resulting from a dull can opener blade.
An inspector observed meat from a meat slicing station on shelves and pans stored in the dish wash area near clean pans.
A plastic pan containing shredded cheese at a pizza make station was broken and a sugar container was broken and soiled.
There were shards of glass in the corner of a walk-in cooler.
Single-service articles were improperly stored on floor in a dry storage video game area.
Dishmachine sanitizer was not at the proper minimum strength.
An inspector observed a server load dirty dishes into a dish washing machine and then touch clean pans on a shelf. The inspector educated the server on proper hand washing and the server then washed hands properly.
Approximately five flying insects were observed in the cooking preparation area.
Cooked rice was stored over bread and raw beef was stored over fries in a reach-in cooler. The items were separated.
There was an accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of an ice machine at the wait station.
Soiled dishes were placed on a food preparation table at the cook station. Corrective action was taken.
Multiple cutting boards were stained or soiled.
There was an encrusted material on a can opener blade.
Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.
When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed here.
