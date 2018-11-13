He was a go-to expert for farmers across Manatee County. A high honor followed

With alarming regularity, Florida ranchers and farmers run across new diseases or pests that threaten their livelihood.
“On average, there is one established new insect a month. Many of these insects cause serious injury to crops and landscape plants,” according to researchers at the University of Florida.
In Manatee County, farmers and ranchers often sought out John Hamilton for answers. Even the county extension agent would consult with Hamilton for information on the scope and magnitude of the problem.
On Tuesday, the 71-year-old Palmetto resident was honored for his long and respected service as the 2018 Manatee County Outstanding Agriculturist of the Year.
And as usual, the honor came as a total surprise. Ralph Garrison, the 2003 Outstanding Agriculturist of the Year, had tipped Hamilton that this year’s honoree was a woman.
Hamilton was so unaware of the spotlight that was shifting to him that he didn’t see his wife of 48 years, Patricia, his daughter Shelby King and grandsons Jeb and Reid King enter the Kiwanis Hall at the Manatee Performing Arts Center for the ceremony.
“Ralph, you got me buddy,” Hamilton said in accepting the award. “I certainly had no idea that it was coming. It’s a wonderful award. I certainly appreciate it more than you’ll ever know.”
Hamilton introduced his family and mentioned his father, who had been a Manatee County tomato farmer.
Hamilton, a Manatee County native and 1966 Palmetto High School graduate, started Hamilton Lawn and Garden Center after returning from four years service in the U.S. Air Force.
At his business, he gave free advice to the public about the care of their yards and gardens, and worked with the Manatee County Extension Service and Florida A&M’s 1890 Small Farms Extension program and demonstration gardens for most of his career.
Hamilton served on the IFAS Extension Vegetable Advisory Committee for 30 years, served on the Farm-City Week Committee and helped with the Tomato Festival in Palmetto, said award presenter Patty Keen-Freed.
“He joined others in our community to establish the July 4 activities, including trying to climb a greased pole. He served many years as a director for the Manatee River Fair Association and was recognized as an emeritus director,” Keen-Freed said.
Hamilton and Keen-Freed’s mother, the late Susan Ann Irvin Keen, will be formally inducted into the Manatee County Agriculture Hall of Fame on Friday at a luncheon at the Palmetto Woman’s Club.
“John strongly believes in the power of youth and works with 4-H and FFA members to help improve their program. He is an active member of Parrish Methodist Church. He is involved with the Palmetto Rotary Club and Palmetto Business Association,” Keen-Freed said.
After leaving the retail business, Hamilton joined the Helena Chemical Company as a scout and salesman.
The keynote speaker at Tuesday’s luncheon was Nick Place, University of Florida/IFAS Extension dean. The population of the earth will increase from an estimated 7 billion today to 10 billion in 2050, and Florida’s population will increase to 30 million, he said.
“There are a lot of challenges in front of us today,” he said, calling for more collective efforts to produce a safe, sustainable food system and giving the broader public a better understanding of agriculture.
Comments