Going north? This low-cost airline adds nine flight destinations from SRQ

Starting in 2019, Allegiant is vastly expanding its destinations from Sarasota Bradenton International Airport by adding nine new cities.
The low-cost airline announced the nine new nonstop flights, which will run twice-weekly year-round, early Tuesday morning.
“We’re excited to announce this unprecedented expansion in one of the newest destinations in our network - Sarasota,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant vice president of planning and revenue. “Sarasota offers world-renowned beaches, museums and dining, and we’re so excited to bring even more visitors to this amazing city.”
The new destinations include:
- Asheville, N.C. through Asheville Regional Airport.
- Baltimore, through Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.
- Harrisburg, Pa. through Harrisburg International Airport.
- Syracuse, N.Y. through Syracuse Hancock International Airport.
- Cleveland, through Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.
- Columbus, Ohio, through Rickenbacker International Airport.
- Richmond, Va., through Richmond International Airport.
- Grand Rapids, Mich. through Gerald R. Ford International Airport.
- Nashville, through Nashville International Airport
Service to Asheville and Baltimore begin Feb. 22 with one-way fares as low as $45 and $65, respectively.
Flights to Harrisburg and Syracuse begin April 3, while Cleveland, Columbus and Richmond service begins April 4, 2019. The Grand Rapids and Nashville flights will start taking off on April 5.
The one-way fares are introductory specials on Allegiantair.com and not available on all flights. Flights must also be purchased by Wednesday for travel by May 20 for service to Asheville and Baltimore, and travel by Aug. 13 for the remaining destinations.
“The airport has experienced substantial growth since Allegiant began service in April. The addition of nine new cities will provide our community with many more ultra-low-cost options and we look forward to the continued growth and success of Allegiant at SRQ,” said Rick Piccolo, president and CEO of Sarasota Bradenton International Airport, in a news release.
According to Allegiant, the new routes are expected to bring nearly 160,000 passengers to the Sarasota and Bradenton areas each year.
Allegiant started service from SRQ to Pittsburgh, Indianapolis and Cincinnati on April 11.
