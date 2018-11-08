More dirty dining: These Bradenton-area restaurants cited for old food, unsafe temps

According to the latest inspections report of Manatee County restaurants, multiple Bradenton establishments were cited for holding food at unsafe temperatures.
Several restaurants also were cited for in-use food that was prepared or opened more than a week before an inspector’s visit.
Mocha Joe’s Cafe, 3633 Cortez Road W., Bradenton
- Cooked beef, chicken salad, tuna salad, ham, turkey, blue cheese, crumble cheese, corn beef hash, raw beef, cheese, cheese potatoes and cut tomatoes were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. A stop sale was issued for the cooked beef, chicken salad, tuna salad, ham, turkey and corned beef hash. During a follow up inspection, an inspector observed cut tomatoes, American cheese and provolone cheese cold held at temperatures less than 41 degrees.
- There was an accumulation of yellow substance in the ice machine.
- Raw eggs were stored next to cooked potatoes.
- Raw animal foods were not properly separated based on minimum required cooking temperature. An inspector observed raw frozen chicken, frozen deli meat, pork and beef stored in the same container.
- An inspector observed a raw egg stored with a crack in the shell. The manager threw out the tray of eggs.
- An inspector observed a cook touching toast with bare hands.
- Wiping cloth sanitizer was not at the proper minimum strength.
- The establishment offers undercooked hamburgers or cheeseburgers on the children’s menu, according to an inspector.
- The interior of multiple reach-in coolers were soiled with an accumulation of food residue.
- There was rust on equipment that comes into contact with food.
- Turkey and ham in a reach-in cooler were not date-marked.
- There was a hole in the ceiling of the men’s restroom.
- An employee beverage container and cell phone were stored in a food preparation area.
- A cutting board had cut marks and was no longer cleanable.
Kiku Sushi & Grill, 7338 Cortez Road W., Bradenton
- A dish machine was not sanitizing properly. Corrective action was taken.
- Food was stored on the floor of a walk-in cooler/freezer.
- An employee with no hair restraint was engaged in food preparation, according to an inspector.
- In-use utensils were stored in cracks between pieces of equipment.
- Sushi rice was cold held at more than 41 degrees. A stop sale was issued for the rice due to temperature abuse. The restaurant had no written procedures available for use of time as a public health control to hold potentially hazardous food.
- An employee failed to remove gloves when washing hands.
- Raw animal foods were not properly separated from one another based on minimum required cooking temperature. Fish, chicken and steak were opened and commingled, and steak was stored over salmon, according to an inspector.
Cafe Havana, 1440 63rd Ave. E., Bradenton
- Food was stored on the floor of a walk-in freezer.
- There was a build-up of limescale inside the ice machine.
- An inspector observed raw chicken and beef thawing at room temperature in a two-compartment sink.
- A wet wiping cloth was not stored in sanitizing solution in between uses.
- Dishmachine sanitizer was not a the proper minimum strength.
- An employee switched from working with raw food to ready-to-eat food without first washing hands.
- Black beans and rice were hot held at a temperature less than 135 degrees. During a follow up inspection, black beans and rice were again observed hot held at a temperature less than 135 degrees. Corrective action was taken.
- Cooked chickpeas that were more than a week old were still in use. A stop sale was issued.
- During a follow-up inspection, approximately four pounds of cooked steak that was thawed more than a week prior was observed in a reach-in cooler. The meat was discarded.
BoneYard BBQ, 6581 State Road 70 E., Bradenton
- Pork roast was hot held at a temperature less than 135 degrees. Corrective action was taken.
- Buttermilk, raw fish, raw chicken breast and raw chicken wings were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees.
- A server handled soiled dishes and then picked up food to serve without first washing hands.
- An employee handled soiled dishes and then clean dishes without first washing hands.
- The certified food manager or person in charge lacked knowledge of foodborne illness and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food.
- There was no proof of required training for two employees hired more than 60 days ago.
- An in-use ice scoop was stored on a soiled surface in between uses. Corrective action was taken.
- There was no test kit on hand to measure the strength of sanitizer at a sink/warewashing machine.
- Roasted turkey, string beans and pulled pork stored in a walk-in cooler had not date marking.
Ponce Restaurant, 6130 15th St. E., Bradenton
- An inspector observed a cook handling beef after cooking with bare hands.
- Raw eggs were stored over raw pork in a reach-in cooler.
- Onions and sliced ham prepared or opened more than a week prior were still in use. A stop sale was issued.
- The certified food manager or person in charge lacked knowledge of foodborne illness and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food.
- Milk in a reach-in cooler was not date-marked.
- A handwash sink was not accessible fort employee use.
- There was not test kit on hand to measure the strength of sanitizer in use at a sink/warewashing machine.
Don Beto Jaimes Restaurant, 6320 15th St. E., Sarasota
- An inspector observed approximately 20 flies at a crate of onions. The onions were discarded.
- An open package of calf liver was stored on top of queso cheese in a reach-in cooler.
- Raw animal foods were not properly separated from one another based upon minimum required cooking temperature. Raw chicken was stored directly over raw beef in a reach-in cooler.
- There was no certified food service manager on duty with four or more employees engaged in food handling.
- No soap was provided at the handwash sink in the women’s restroom.
- Cooked fruit in a reach-in cooler was not date-marked.
- An inspector observed a juice bowl being improperly sanitized before use.
- Single service articles were not stored protected from contamination. Corrective action was taken.
- A crate of tomatoes was stored on the floor.
Fire Tacos, 1919 55th Ave. E., Bradenton (food truck)
- Salsa and shredded lettuce were cold held at temperatures grater than 41 degrees.
- The interior of a reach-in cooler was soiled with food residue.
Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.
When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed here.
