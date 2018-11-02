Sarasota Architectural Salvage arrives in Manatee County. Here’s what you’ll find

Jesse White, owner and founder of Sarasota Architectural Salvage, has opened his first showroom in a traditional retail shopping center in Manatee County.
The new showroom is located at 5265 University Parkway, in unit 105 next to The Fresh Market.
“I saw an opportunity when Benderson Development Corp contacted me. This store allows us to better serve our many customers in the Lakewood Ranch and University Parkway area. Benderson encouraged us to be creative, keep our local flavor, and provide a unique shopping experience,” White said. “We’re offering something different from everything else in the area.”
The store is filled with examples of reclaimed materials transformed into works of art suitable for any home style and to fit any budget.
“For the do-it-yourselfer looking for an amazing selection of reclaimed barnwood, old doors and windows, or endless vintage parts and pieces, we refer people back to the downtown SAS location,” White said. “We’re keeping the downtown Sarasota warehouse just the way it is.”
The original downtown Sarasota warehouse store, 1093 Central Ave., is housed in a 10,000-square-foot retail space.
White founded Sarasota Architectural Salvage in 2003, and won recognition as Florida Retailer of the Year in 2011 by the Florida Retailer Association for excellence in business practices and extensive philanthropic contributions to the community.
The inspiration for Sarasota Architectural Salvage grew out of White’s college major in environmental science.
“We wanted to keep really beautiful things from going to the landfill,” White said. “Everything here has gone through the filter of sustainability.”
The company has a mission of sustainability and the focus of the new store is on upcycled products made of salvage demonstrating how repurposing can be beautiful, durable, trendy and functional.
The new mini version of the original warehouse represents an expansion from the operation’s 15-year history of operating in warehouses and a significant move into a traditional retail shopping center in the ever-growing University Parkway corridor.
“It’s beautiful and the colors are beautiful,” said Caitlyn Driscoll of the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance, who attended a Friday grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony.
The two stores are supported by a full-time production facility with extensive woodworking capacity. For more information, call 941-500-1212 or visit www.sarasotasalvage.com.
Comments