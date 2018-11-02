Underlying theme of economic development message: Don’t forget your young people

Since 2009, the Bradenton Area Economic Development Corporation has assisted 147 businesses with expansions and relocations in Manatee County, producing more than $2 billion in wages.
Impressive numbers, but talent attraction and retention continue to be a concern, particularly of young professionals.
As a result, the 941 Next campaign has been developed to showcase why young professionals should choose to stake their careers in Manatee County, said Sharon Hillstrom, president and CEO of the Bradenton Area EDC.
“We have a great product to sell here,” Hillstrom said Friday during the EDC’s 2018 progress update that was presented before a packed audience of 300 in the renovated Grove ballroom, which was formerly known as the Fete Ballroom.
“Economic development is a highly competitive business. We are competing with companies all over the world,” she said. “We are not waiting for them to knock on our door. The Bradenton area is the business destination for the South Tampa Bay area.”
Jim O’Connell, president of Vinik Family Office, was Friday’s keynote speaker.
O’Connell, a 28-year-old Tampa native and Rhodes scholar, was handpicked by Tampa Bay Lightning owner Jeffery Vinik for his organization, which is developing Water Street Tampa, a $3 billion waterfront project.
As the child of a single mother who sacrificed for him to get ahead, O’Connell said he is grateful to her and other adults who took the time to mentor him.
He called returning to his hometown to launch his career a privilege rather than a sacrifice.
O’Connell praised those in the audience who are youth coaches or otherwise invested in mentoring young people.
“Remember, there are kids out there following the same path that I did,” O’Connell said.
It’s important to share time and advice to kids who might grow up to be community leaders, he said.
“I hope you all of err on the side of generosity,” O’Connell said.
Diversity in the workforce and in the economy is a good thing, as is novelty, he said.
One of the areas where a community can find novelty is in the arts and in sports, he said, singling out Bradenton’s IMG Academy.
“Sports can really elevate a community and put it on the map,” O’Connell said.
Asked about the kind of demographics he envisions for Water Street Tampa, O’Connell responded that a mixed-use development attracts folks from all walks of life.
“One of the watchwords for us is inclusiveness. It would be a failure if only folks who drive expensive sports cars could afford to live there. We can’t be fighting the battles of the last 30 years. We have to look ahead. We want to broaden the aperture,” he said of the need for inclusion.
In other business at the EDC update, Stu Henderson and Steve Padgett presented the Rick Fawley Economic Development Award of Distinction to Rick Piccolo, president and CEO of Sarasota Bradenton International Airport.
SRQ now has 20 direct flight locations, and several new airlines, which have helped produce double digit monthly growth for much of 2018.
Piccolo, who could not attend the luncheon, spoke to the audience by video and said the airport has an economic impact of $1 billion. He accepted the award on behalf of all SRQ staff members.
“He has a difficult job. You can’t just wish an airline to your airport,” said Kirk Boylston, president of LWR Commercial, and outgoing chair of the EDC.
Boylston handed over his gavel to incoming EDC chair Dom DuMaio, division CEO of Central Florida Synovus.
