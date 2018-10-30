Mixon’s is enjoying its 80th year in Bradenton. And you can take part in the celebration

In the course of Mixon Fruit Farm’s 80-year history, there have been only two constants: change and faith.
The family-owned business at 2525 27th St. E. in Bradenton has had to adapt to the challenges of hurricanes and winter freezes, citrus diseases that threaten Florida’s signature crop, and development that has claimed many of the groves surrounding the fancy fruit shipper.
“A lot of tears, a lot of crying, a lot of praying — mostly praying,” Dean Mixon once said of what it takes for a business to survive so many years.
Dean and Janet Mixon, owners of the business, are celebrating the company’s 80th year in November with a series of events, starting with The Taste of Mixon’s from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday.
There will be free sampling of food throughout the store, including Mixon’s fudge, which Cookie Louden has been making for 24 years, Wisconsin cheese, fresh-popped broghies, wine and more. For the first time, bamboo food products will also be available for sampling.
Visitors will have a “bingo card” to complete at the sampling stations and will have the opportunity to win a Kindle Fire.
Taste will also include a grilled cheese cooking competition by Southeast High School students, with all proceeds going to the school.
Two years ago, the Mixons planted bamboo as a new crop and hedge against citrus greening, which has imperiled Florida’s orange crop.
Today, five acres of Asper bamboo tower at Mixon Fruit Farms, and the first harvest is envisioned this spring.
The Mixons tout the health benefits of bamboo — it is high in antioxidants — when used in cooking and its utility as a building material.
It is the latest move to diversify the business, which is now a tourism destination with an extensive gift shop and tram tours.
In 2016, the Mixons added the Amazing Play Place, which sits on 27,000 square feet of artificial turf and includes a giant chess set, pickle ball, bocci ball, slides, a putting green and more.
That same year, they opened Mixon’s Farm House Inn, an added amenity for weddings and other gatherings.
This weekend alone, three weddings are planned at Mixon’s.
“We are continually trying to grow things that are good for people,” Janet Mixon said. “The exciting news is that OnlyMoso is, not only providing a tasting station for our Taste of Mixon’s, but is also sending us an Italian chef to hold two classes on Nov. 6 for our customers and the local Culinary Arts schools to show them different things that can be done with our bamboo.”
Classes will be at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. by Chef Giuliano Tassinari, an expert on the secrets of Italian cuisine who started several successful restaurants.
The chef has several tasty items on the menu, including linguine or spaghetti with bamboo pesto sauce, baby spinach salad with bamboo and goat cheese, and rice Italian style with bamboo, squash, and Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese.
Guests are asked to RSVP because of limited space. Each class is limited to 25. Cost: $5.
Other events planned this month include:
- A presentation for farmers interested in planting the bamboo on Nov. 7. OnlyMoso’s Chris Kaiser will educate farmer partners and prospects about latest scientific protocols and new bamboo farming techniques such as irrigation applications, advanced nutritional options and overall plant growth strategies which can be incorporated into plantations and farms to insure highest yield production.
- A health and business fair with several free tests, a blood mobile and door prizes is planned from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Nov. 9. Twenty-five businesses or health care organizations are scheduled to take part.
- A craft fair with entertainment throughout the day will be from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Nov. 17. About 70 crafters are scheduled to take part.
For more information call 941-748-5829 or visit https://www.mixon.com/.
Comments