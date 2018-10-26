Palmetto loses another historic business. Here’s what could be in store for the property

In the same year Palmetto lost a century-old family fertilizer business in the name of redevelopment, the city is losing another family business that opened in 1924.
“I grew up in a place like this,” said Joel Bell, store manager, whose eyes misted over as he took the time to let the news of Growers Hardware closing sink in.
“You don’t find places like this anymore where you could walk in and see a child riding her bike up and down the aisle. It’s more than a store. It’s family and friends. It’s home.”
Bailey, a small white poodle, greets customers at the door with a wag of his tail. Sometimes customers come in just for a chat. It’s the kind of place where a friendly hello has always been guaranteed, where customer service is not just a business philosophy, it’s a way of life.
The doors will close for the last time in the coming weeks.
Trisha Fritz, the owner of Growers Hardware, fought back tears as she reflected on the memories of the store, located at 911 Fifth St. W. The Fritzs have owned the family hardware store since 2005; the prior owners operated it for 50 years.
Almost a century after opening, the family business can’t compete with the retail giants that are beginning to call Palmetto home. First it was Walmart and then last year Ace Hardware moved into the city.
It was never about profit for Fritz. She just loved what the store represented to the community and cherished its history.
“I still have the first electric bill from 1924,” Fritz said. “We bought it literally from neighbors in a deal over the fence. They asked us if we wanted to buy a hardware store and we didn’t know why but said sure. I didn’t know anything about hardware but I learned.”
During the 13 years the Fritz family owned the store, little changed. They still use the same paper billing system where long-time customers walk in, fill out their order and get billed later.
“When you walk in here, I think emotionally you kind of walk back in time,” Fritz said. “It makes me cry. I really wish we could keep it going. I really do. We have a lot of fun in here, especially when I opened up the barber shop a few years ago where we would also have karaoke and just have a lot of fun. A lot of people liked to come in and just hang out with us.”
Fritz said over the last several years the store wasn’t profitable, but it paid for itself. Now they are losing money every month and, “There’s only so long you can keep that up.”
The sale, still confidential, is expected to close early next week. Fritz will then announce a liquidation sale where everything from inventory to shelving to lighting will go.
Fritz said it will be emotional, but her positive nature won’t keep her from making it an event to remember.
“We’ll make it a lot of fun,” she said. “Sad, but fun. But I want to make it a fun event and maybe have hot apple cider. There’s so many good memories here and I hope everyone will come by for the sale and reunite with us.
“I think it’s going to be sad when we drive by, but sad generationally speaking, too. How we ran this place is how I grew up. Kids today aren’t ever going to know anything like this place. My kids look out the front door for Amazon.”
It was more than losing money that led to the decision to close the doors. Fritz, now in her 60s — but you would never know it by looking at her — is the adoptive mother of a 3-year-old. When Kaden was 2 weeks old, his sad situation was made known at her church and she felt guided to claim him as her own.
She joked that it’s taking all of her energy just to keep up with the young boy. When they first bought the store, her brother, a district manager for Cox Lumber at the time, was going to help the business. Four days after they closed on the purchase, he passed away.
Between falling in love with her community, her brother’s death and now Kaden, “All of my emotions are wrapped up inside this place,” she said. “It’s going to be sad knowing that I’ll never be coming here again. There are so many good memories here. I know the world is different from when I was child. But is all this technology really the best thing? I don’t know.”
The buyer
Fritz wasn’t sure she would get any interest once she put the property up for sale. It didn’t take long and she was surprised to learn that the city of Palmetto had made the offer.
Rumors began to fly that the city was going to bulldoze the building and pave it for a parking lot. But according to Jeff Burton, Community Redevelopment Director, the property is part of a bigger downtown plan that includes the property next door.
The property next door is the former site of Slick’s Garage, which the city also has under contract. Slick’s fell into legal and financial trouble in 2016. Part of the properties likely will have interior parking, but for future storefront commercial development. With the city as the owner, it will have a lot more say in what kind of development goes there.
The opportunity to purchase Growers Hardware, as well as the adjoining former Slick’s Garage, was an unexpected opportunity to add to its long-term downtown redevelopment plan of mixed commercial use, Burton said.
Palmetto Mayor Shirley Groover Bryant said it was not the city’s intent to buy the land until it was listed as being for sale.
“I hate to lose them because they are such a sweet couple,” Bryant said. “They have long been a community asset in my eyes and I have nothing but respect for them.”
Fritz said Growers Hardware may be closing, “And that’s going to be sad. I think everyone will be a little sad. But we are still here and I’ll still see everyone in Palmetto.”
