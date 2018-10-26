More Dirty Dining: Bradenton-area restaurants cited for moldy cheese, flying insects

According to the latest inspection report, multiple Bradenton-area restaurants were cited for having mold or mold-like substance on site.
Another frequently observed issue was food stored at unsafe temperatures.
MW Hawaiian Grill at Ellenton Premium Outlets, 5479 Factory Shop Blvd., Ellenton
- An inspector observed a single live roach.
- Non-food-grade bags were used in direct contact with food.
- Multiple cutting boards had cut marks and were no longer cleanable.
Bonefish Grill, 7456 Cortez Road W., Bradenton
- An inspector observed three live flying insects and one dead flying insect. Pest control was on site at the time of the inspection.
- Heart of palm, cole slaw mix, cut tomatoes, fresh garlic and oil, shrimp stuffing, cooked eggs and crab were cold held at temperatures less than 41 degrees.
- Sanitizer spray was stored above a food preparation area.
- Pesticide was stored by plastic wrap.
- An employee touched ready-to-eat food with bare hands.
- The walk-in freezer floor was soiled, according to an inspector.
McDonald’s, 6103 U.S. Hwy. 301, Ellenton
- An inspector observed a fly in the food preparation area.
- A stop sale was issued for breaded chicken that was not time marked with a temperature of 125 degrees. The food was discarded.
- An inspector observed an employee place a chemical spray bottle on a food preparation area.
- Unused eggs at the cook line had cracks or broken shells, according to an inspector.
Krave N Joy, 1135 53rd Ave. W., Bradenton
- An inspector observed moldy Monterey Jack and shredded cheese blend and moldy shredded cheddar in reach-in coolers. The food was discarded.
- There was an accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in an ice machine.
- An inspector observed a person who was employed at the restaurant enter the restaurant’s kitchen with bread and tortillas. The person opened the tortilla package, removed some tortillas and then put the remaining tortillas in a reach-cooler before leaving the premises. The person did not wash hands before touching the food.
- There was no certified food manager for the establishment.
- The restaurant’s probe thermometer was not accurate.
Livingston’s Billiards, 4828 14 St. W., Bradenton
- There was an accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the ice machine.
- Hot dogs in a reach in cooler were not date-marked.
- There was a hole in the wall of the establishment, according to an inspector.
- An employee with no hair restraint was engaged in food preparation.
Michelangelo Pizza, 11517 Palmbrush Trail, Lakewood Ranch
- An inspector observed an accumulation of black/green mold like substance in the interior of an ice machine.
An inspector observed an accumulation of black/green mold like substance inside two service ice bins. Corrective action was taken.
An inspector observed an accumulation of black/green mold like substance around the plastic housiing and steel backsplash of two soda machines.
Coolers on the cooks line and a reach-in cooler in a prep area were soiled with food residue.
The restaurant had no chemical test kit for sanitizer.
There was no certified food service manager on duty while six employees were engaged in food preparation or handling.
A tub of cooked sausage and large containers of sauces in the walk-in cooler were not date marked. The foods were also not covered, according to an inspector.
Stuffed rice balls were not properly protected from contamination. Corrective action was taken.
A case of food was stored on the floor of a walk-in freezer. Corrective action was taken.
Olympic Cafe, 6408 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton
- An inspector observed black/green mold-like substance in two ice bins and an ice machine.
- Raw eggs, cooked potatoes and butter were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees.
- There was an encrusted material on a can opener blade.
- An inspector observed an employee wash leafy greens in a handwash sink.
- Chlorine sanitizer exceeded the maximum concentration allowed.
- Food was stored on the floor in the restaurant’s walk-in cooler and walk-in freezer.
- A wiping cloth was not stored in sanitizer solution between uses. Corrective action was taken.
- Proof of required training was not available for some employees.
- Food in a walk-in cooler did not have a date marking, an inspector said.
- A spray bottle containing a toxic substance was not labeled.
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 2515 University Parkway Unit 101, Sarasota
- Sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and shredded lettuce were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees.
- Green enchilada sauce that was opened more than 7 days prior was still in use. A stop sale was issued.
- The certified knowledge or person in charge lacked knowledge of foodborne illness and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food.
- There was no proof or required training for an employee hired more than 60 days ago.
- A soda gun at the bar was soiled.
Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins, 2525 University Parkway, Sarasota
- There was an accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the ice machine.
- Food was stored on the floor of a walk-in freezer.
Culver’s, 2605 University Parkway, Sarasota
- There was a mold-like substance/slime on the ice chute of a self-service drink machine.
- Comminuted beef, corn beef, poultry, sliced tomatoes, coleslaw, string beans, mashed potatoes, butter, sour cream and cheddar cheese were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. During a follow-up inspection, an inspector observed beef patties, shredded cheddar cheese and sour cream being cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees.
- Wiping cloth sanitizer solution exceeded the maximum allowed strength.
- An inspector observed a customer enter the restaurant through the kitchen.
- Dishmachine chlorine sanitizer was not a the proper minimum strength.
Sage Biscuit Cafe, 1401 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton
- An employee handled soiled dishes and then clean dishes without properly washing hands.
- A cutting board had cut marks and was no longer cleanable.
- The floor in the cook line and service station areas was soiled.
- No handwashing sign was provided at a sink used by food employees.
- Dishmachine chlorine sanitizer was not at the proper minimum strength.
- Plates were not properly sanitized.
- Cooked rice was hot held at temperatures less than 135 degrees.
- Raw bacon was stored over corn beef has and deli meats. Corrective action was taken.
- Food in a walk-n cooler had no date marking.
- A spray bottle containing a toxic substance was not labeled.
Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.
When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed here.
