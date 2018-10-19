Even more dirty dining: Additional Bradenton restaurants cited for roach activity

In the most recent inspections report, four Bradenton restaurants were cited for roach activity. Roach activity includes the presence of live roaches and roach eggs.
Lupita’s Tacos, 5718 15th St., Bradenton (food truck)
- An inspector observed one dead roach and one live roach in a dry storage area. Corrective action was taken.
- Pulled chicken, barbacoa and mozzarella were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees.
- A handwash sink was not available for employee use.
- No test kit was provided to measure the strength of chlorine sanitizer.
- There was no probe thermometer on hand to measure the temperature of food products.
Golden Corral, 5525 Cortez Road W., Bradenton
- An inspector observed two live roaches in a dry storage area near yeast roll mixture. A manager provided documentation of pest control spraying the previous night.
- One dead roach was observed near a cook line.
- A spice container in a dry storage area was not covered.
- Cooked brisket from the previous night and cooked steak were not cooled from 135 degrees to 41 degrees within six hours. A stop sale was issued and the food was discarded.
- A dishwasher was observed putting dirty dishes in a dishmachine and then handling clean dishes without washing hands.
- A drain cover was missing from under a dish washing room area.
- There was standing water throughout the kitchen, according to an inspector.
- The plumbing system in the women’s restroom was in disrepair.
- The floor of a walk-in cooler was soiled.
Tacos El Guero, 835 301 Blvd. E., Bradenton (food truck)
- An inspector observed a roach egg at a reach-in cooler that was not in use.
- An employee washed hands without soap.
- No handwashing sign was provided at an employee handwashing sink.
- Food contact surfaces were not sanitized before use.
- A non-food-grade hose was conveying potable water.
- A case of food was stored on the floor in a dry-storage area.
- Diced tomatoes, shredded lettuce, milk and shredded mozzarella were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. Corrective action was taken.
- The certified food manager or person in charge lacked knowledge of foodborne illnesses and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food.
- There was no probe thermometer on hand to measure the temperature of food products.
- There was no proof of required training for any employees.
Cody’s Original Roadhouse, 895 Cortez Road W., Bradenton
- After an inspector observed roach activity during an initial inspection, two more live roaches were observed at the wheel of a steam table on the cook line during a follow-up inspection.
Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.
When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed here.
