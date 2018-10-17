Dirty dining: Live roaches, dirty hands among violations at Bradenton-area restaurants

According to the latest inspection report, multiple restaurants are not storing food at safe temperatures.
Other Manatee County restaurants were cited for roach activity, dirty hands and improperly sanitizing equipment and dishes.
Cody’s Original Roadhouse, 895 Cortez Road W., Bradenton
- An inspector observed seven dead roaches on the premises.
- Two live roaches were observed.
- There was an accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine.
- Cooks had no hair restraints while engaged in food preparation.
- Marinara was hot held at a temperature less than 135 degrees.
- Raw beef was cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees.
- A floor area was covered in standing water.
- An in-use ice scoop was stored on a soiled surface in between uses.
- Dishmachine sanitizer was not at the proper minimum strength.
- A probe thermometer at the restaurant was not accurate.
AMC Bradenton 20, 5125 26th St., Bradenton
The certified food manager or person in charge lacked knowledge of foodborne illnesses and symptoms that would prevent an employee from working with food.
- The theater was operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license.
- No handwash sign was provided at a sink used by food employees.
Nam Fong, 653 Cortez Road W., Bradenton
- An inspector observed a dishwasher handle soiled dishes and then clean dishes without first washing hands.
- A cook handled raw chicken with bare hands and then washed hands without soap.
- Steamed vegetables were hot held at a temperature less than 135 degrees.
- Raw eggs were stored over cooked chicken on the cook line, according to an inspector.
- Raw eggs were stored in a holding unit at a temperature greater than 45 degrees.
- Fried boneless chicken was left at room temperature to cool.
- A manager lacked proof of food manager certification.
- There was no proof of required training for two employees hired more than 60 days ago.
An in-use rice spoon was stored in standing water at less than 135 degrees.
A wet wiping cloth was stored in sanitizing solution between uses.
Mike’s Express, 5640 15th St. E., Bradenton
- An inspector observed raw chicken wings, sliced tomatoes, raw eggs, and raw beef products cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees.
- Wiping cloth sanitizer exceeded the maximum concentration allowed. Corrective action was taken.
- Hot water was not provided at an employee hand sink.
Mr. Tequila Mexican Restaurant, 491 Cortez Road W., Bradenton
- Refried beans and yellow rice were hot held at temperatures lower than 135 degrees.
- Raw eggs were stored directly over guacamole in a reach in cooler. Corrective action was taken.
- A handwash sink was not accessible for employee use, according to an inspector.
- The certified food manager or person in charge lacked knowledge of foodborne illnesses and symptoms that would prevent an employee from working with food.
- There was no proof of required training for any employees.
- A cold holding unit with food inside was not turned on. Corrective action was taken.
Taqueria Alexander, 618 23rd St. E., Bradenton (food truck)
- An inspector observed tongues thawing at room temperature on the food truck.
- Cooked ground beef and cooked peppers were hot held at temperatures less than 135 degrees.
- A handwash sink was not accessible for employee use.
- Hot water was not provided at an employee handwash sink.
- Renovations were made or in progress without plans being submitted or approved, according to an inspector.
Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.
When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed here.
