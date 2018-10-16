Meet the Manatee Agriculture Hall of Fame’s newest inductee. She continues to inspire

The memory of Susan Ann Irvin Keen, who died in 2009 at age 58, burns brightly through her formidable and compassionate good works and her dynamic business contributions.
This week, the Manatee County Agricultural Hall of Fame announced that the agribusiness leader is its newest inductee. Keen will be honored Nov. 16 at a luncheon at the Palmetto Woman’s Club, 910 Sixth St. W.
“She is helping kids she never met, even though she has been gone for nine years,” her daughter, Patty Freed, said this week. “Her scholarship lives on.”
The Manatee County Fair arts and crafts show bears her name, as does the annual Susan Keen Memorial Race with proceeds going to junior dragsters.
Freed was inspired to chair the Manatee County Relay for Life in honor of her mother, who died of melanoma.
A wife and mother to five children, Keen packed a lot into her 58 years.
She was the founder of Keen Farm and Grove Service, one of the largest spreader services in Florida; Keen and Keen Citrus, Inc., managing and overseeing more than 1,100 acres of citrus groves in three counties; C and S Grove Caretaking, Inc., which cared for groves in four counties; and S and B Farms, which harvested and sold hay.
At Keen Motorsports, Inc., she sold clutches and parts to Junior Dragsters and helped develop the polar clutch for Junior Dragster. She was partners in the Stitching Hen Cross Stitch Store in Bradenton.
In addition, she volunteered with the PTA and Advisory Committee, co-founded the Palmetto Little League, and served as the treasurer for nine years.
“Susan always had a great love for all children and worked hard to see that all 4-H and FFA members who were competing or participating in an event and needed official uniform for that event a uniform was available for them without any payment or glory asked for her,” according to her hall of fame nomination.
She sent many youth to events and camps that they did not have the means to attend because she thought everyone deserved to participate.
She and her family bought steers, swine and plants from the Manatee County Fair. The meat from several of these animals went to the Florida Baptist Children Home or Food Bank of Manatee County. This continued after her death and in 2009 a college scholarship was established in her name, according to the recommendation.
Keen chaperoned youth mission trips from Palm View Baptist Church on several occasions, including one to the Ukraine. She worked with the North River Care Pregnancy Center. She started working with the Arts and Crafts Department at the Manatee County Fair and it grew to capacity of the building.
“Susan’s love and enthusiasm for life and sharing and caring for so many others has set a benchmark that few can equal. She has left an imprint on many, many lives,” Julie Tillett said in her hall of fame recommendation.
Keen joins her husband, Buddy Keen, and father-in-law, Callen Keen Sr., in the hall of fame.
The hall of fame luncheon is hosted by the Manatee County Agricultural Museum and The Palmetto Historical Commission. Mosaic Company is sponsoring the hall of fame lunch, and there will be no charge. Reservations are required in order to prepare food.
For reservations call Jordan Chancey at 941-545-8816 or email PalmettoFCW@yahoo.com.
