More dirty dining: Mold found at several Bradenton-area restaurants

A handful of local restaurants were cited after inspectors observed mold on the premises.
Other violations included food and single-use items not protected from contamination.
Michelangelo Pizza, 2957 University Parkway, Sarasota
- An inspector observed marinara and multiple pizzas cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees.
- There was no probe thermometer at the restaurant to measure the temperature of food products.
- Multiple pizzas were on display without any protection from contamination.
- There was an accumulation of black/green mold-like substance inside an ice bin.
- Paper plates at the front counter were stored face up and not protected from contamination, according to an inspector.
- A dishwasher handled soiled dishes and then clean dishes without first washing hands.
- Hot water was not provided at an employee handwash sink. Corrective action was taken.
- An employee was engaged in food preparation without a hair restraint.
- There was no test kit on hand to measure chlorine sanitizer.
- There was no proof of required training for any employees.
- The restaurant was operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license.
- The certified food manager or person in charge lacked knowledge of foodborne illnesses and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food, according to an inspector.
- There was encrusted material on a can opener blade.
Sixty East Italian Cucina and Martini Bar, 2219 60th Ave. E., Ellenton
- Chicken, shrimp, scallops and pasta were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. Corrective action was taken.
- There was an accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of an ice machine.
There was an accumulation of black/green mold-like substance around the soda gun at the bar.
Multiple prepped food items stored in a walk in cooler had no legible date marks.
Raw eggs were stored over ready-to-eat food in a walk-in cooler.
A spray bottle containing a toxic substance was not labeled.
There was no proof of required training for any employees.
An open case of french fries was stored on the floor in a walk-in freezer.
An inspector said the cutting boards on the cooks line have cuts and are no longer cleanable.
A personal employee beverage was stored above food and multiple employee beverages were stored on a prep table. Corrective action was taken.
Subway, 3541 E. First St., Bradenton
- An inspector observed a build up of mold-like substance or slime inside the plastic chute of an ice machine.
Esplanade Golf and Country Club at Lakewood Ranch, 12825 Malachite Dr., Lakewood Ranch
- An inspector observed a build-up of mold-like substance or slime on an outside water station. Corrective action was taken.
- Foam cups were stored in a vertical dispenser not protected from contamination.
- There were no handwashing signs in the men’s and women’s restrooms used by employees.
- An employee backpack was stored over clean utensils.
Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.
When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed here.
