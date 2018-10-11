Annual Lakewood Ranch Tour of Homes returns Oct. 19. Here’s what’s new this year

The Lakewood Ranch Tour of Homes returns for its 21st year Oct. 19-Nov. 18 with more than 70 models.
New this year are bus tours; a stop at Toll Brothers’ The Isles at Lakewood Ranch, a 340-acre luxury development north of University Parkway; and additional models at Waterside, where 5,144 homes are planned on 1,425 acres.
The Isles makes its debut as the newest village at Lakewood Ranch with a grand opening block party where three designer-decorated model homes will be unveiled from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Oct. 27 at 17523 Fairwinds Dr. The homes are priced from the mid-$400,000s.
Also being introduced are new models at The Lake Club’s Lake View Estates, plus the unveiling of the renovated Lake Club clubhouse.
The kickoff event is a block party and builders showcase from 5-8 p.m. on Oct. 19 at 8131 Lakewood Ranch Main St.
“Want to see the Lakewood Ranch lifestyle all in one place? Come on out to our fourth annual block party,” the tour website invites. The event will feature live music, and food and beer for sale.
Lakewood Ranch is touting its guided bus tours as a way to get an insider’s look at the community.
“This is not your cookie-cutter tour. Our bus tours offer guests an interactive opportunity to explore Lakewood Ranch’s past, present, and future. You’ll be joined by knowledgeable guides who will share interesting factoids about the Ranch, tour you through local hot spots, and provide you an overview of the variety of neighborhoods and amenities that make Lakewood Ranch the No. 1 multi-generational community in the United States,” the tour website says.
Bus tours are planned at 4 p.m. on Oct. 23 and at 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 2. The tours last approximately 90 minutes and depart from the South Information Center, 6220 University Parkway.
You can reserve a seat on the tour bus by visiting lakewoodranch.com/tour/bus-tours/.
Much of this year’s tour is set in newer neighborhoods, including Arbor Grande, Savanna and Mallory Park, located south of State Road 64. Newer communities located east of the original villages of Lakewood Ranch are also represented, including Lakewood National Golf Club, Polo Run and Del Webb.
Prices range from the high $100,000s (Lakewood National) to $1.3 million (Esplanade). Many of the models on the tour are priced from the mid-$200,000s to $500,000.
At the Lake Club, where models start at $700,000, visitors are invited to meet with interior design experts Oct. 20-21, and to enjoy a chocolate lovers event Oct. 27- 28.
On Nov. 3-4, cookies from around the world will be featured. A wine and cheese tasting is planned for Nov. 10-11.
An interactive map is posted on the tour website, lakewoodranch.com/tour/map/, that provides location and starting prices.
Comments