Prominent décor store set to open in Bradenton. Here’s when it will welcome customers

HomeGoods, an off-price home décor store, announced Tuesday that it plans to open a 20,009-square-foot store in Bradenton on Oct. 28 in the Shoppes of Paradise Bay at 7134 Cortez Road W.
This would be the 11th HomeGoods in the Tampa Bay market and the second in Manatee County. The first Manatee HomeGoods store opened in 2015 at 8213 Cooper Creek Blvd., north of University Parkway.
The new store would be next door to a First Watch restaurant and a few doors down from a Marshalls department store.
HomeGoods sells merchandise at prices significantly less than department or specialty stores for every room of the house, according to a press release.
“Our amazing values, brand names and vast assortment make HomeGoods an exciting destination for shoppers,” John Ricciuti, the president of HomeGoods, said in a news release.
“With a large variety of special merchandise from around the world, customers will always find something thrilling in our treasure hunt environment at great values. We are happy to provide Bradenton with a local HomeGoods,” he said.
HomeGoods merchandise departments include furniture, rugs, lighting, decorative accessories, kitchen and dining, bedding, bath, kids’ décor and toys, pet accessories, storage, workspace, outdoor, gourmet, wellness and more.
HomeGoods expects to fill approximately 65 full- and part-time positions.
Regular store hours are 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. Hours for the Oct. 28 grand opening will be 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
HomeGoods operates more than 650 stores across the country and is a division of The TJX Companies, Inc.
As of May 5, 2018, TJX operated more than 4,000 stores including T.J.Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, Sierra Trading Post and Homesense, as well as tjmaxx.com and sierratradingpost.com, in the U.S.
For more information about HomeGoods visit https://www.homegoods.com/
