Dirty Dining: Bradenton-area restaurants cited for allowing pets inside, unsafe temperatures

Inspectors say that a number of Bradenton-area restaurants are not storing food at safe temperatures.
According to the latest inspection report, multiple restaurants also failed to provide proper handwashing equipment or signage for employees.
Firehouse Subs, 4017 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton
- Single-use sandwich containers were not protected from contamination, an inspector said.
- An air thermometer in a reach in cooler was not accurate.
- Hot water at a handwash sink did not reach 100 degrees.
- There was no proof of required training for any employees.
Chili’s, 6010 U.S. 301 N., Ellenton
- A tortilla chip dispenser was dirty.
- There was no handwashing sign at a sink on the cooks line.
- There was an accumulation of lime scale inside of a dishwashing machine.
Basil’s Chicken and Ribs, 5210 S.R. 64 E., Bradenton
- An inspector observed slaw, tzatziki sauce and chicken cold held in a walk-in cooler at temperatures greater than 41 degrees.
- There was standing water in the bottom of a reach-in cooler.
- A soap dispenser at a handwash sink was not working.
Applebee’s Grill and Bar, 4638 S.R. 64 E., Bradenton
- An inspector observed an employee load soiled dishes into a dish machine and then handle clean pans.
- Cooked chicken and cooked pasta were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees.
- Wiping cloth sanitizing solution was not at the proper minimum strength.
Subway, 7461 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton
- An inspector observed a pet dog inside of the restaurant. Corrective action was taken.
- A prep cook with a beard had no beard restraint.
Taco Bell, 5410 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton
- Cheese and pico de gallo were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees.
- The floor of a walk-in cooler was soiled.
- The ice chute and grate of a self-service soda machine were soiled.
Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.
When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed here.
