Owner of soon-to-open Palmetto restaurant: ‘No mystery,’ just good Louisiana food

The owners of the soon-to-open Louisiana in a Box restaurant at 704 10th St. W. in Palmetto say there is no mystery surrounding plans for the building that once housed Kevin’s Crab Shack and several other businesses over the decades.
“Just good food,” said co-owner Jermaine Davis, who is business partners with his cousin Tyrus Thomas, the former LSU basketball standout who went on to play in the NBA.
That rumor initially was denied by the building owner but confirmed by Davis. “There’s no secret there. He reached out to me and we put our brains together to bring a new concept to this area,” Davis said.
Davis said he didn’t return calls from the Bradenton Herald because a lot of renovation remains before a planned opening on Oct. 22, but he met on Thursday to discuss his plans.
Davis brings 20 years of restaurant experience to Palmetto and Louisiana in a Box will be a family business. To ensure the food is authentic, all of the staples of Cajun and Creole cuisine, especially the craw fish, will be brought from Louisiana.
“We’ll have family recipes because my family cooks a lot,” Davis said. “It’s all from scratch. No frozen foods.”
Louisiana’s unique cuisine is a blend of the state’s rich history of migrating cultures that settled in the state beginning in the 1700s when the French-speaking Acadians were deported from Canada by the British. There are some misconceptions about the cuisine. The first clarification is that Cajun and Creole, though part of the Louisiana culture, are not necessarily the same cuisine.
Cajun dishes are tasty, but fairly basic to prepare; Creole dishes are more complicated with a European influence. The two cuisines were born 70 miles apart and eventually merged into the same culture.
The second misconception is that Louisiana foods tend to be overly spicy.
“It’s not supposed to have a strong spicy taste, but it does have spice,” Davis said. “All of our food is not overly spiced. We do use spices, but we blend them well and that’s the difference.”
That style will be applied to their, “Rich, smothered, good flavored craw fish tails that will come from Louisiana,” Davis said. “As will our catfish and oysters, our char-grilled oysters, which I’m sure most people around here haven’t had.”
Davis said he looked at several locations throughout the area that would have been easier to open, but he couldn’t resist Palmetto’s vibe and felt Manatee County needed what he has to offer.
“Tyrus called me back in March when he was living in Sarasota and came out here,” Davis said. “He said I needed to check this place out and I fell in love with it. After trying a lot of places around here, I saw there wasn’t a lot of Louisiana places at all. Our food is a blend of a lot of cultures that came to Louisiana and created something wonderful. It’s different than anything else.”
Davis said he chose Palmetto because it felt right to him. “And this area deserves something they can enjoy,” he said.
It’s not just about the food, it’s about experiencing Louisiana’s hospitality, as well. For Davis, customer service is as important as the quality of the food.
“We want to treat Manatee County the way they should be treated,” Davis said. “Every restaurant we open is a place where we want you to forget about where you were and feel the atmosphere of our culture. We love giving great service. That’s the key to have a successful business. The quality of the food is just a plus.”
While Louisiana in a Box is an escape from the daily rush, it’s not an escape from the community, said James Davis, part of the restaurant team.
“We want you to come in and feel the difference, but not so separate that we aren’t part of the community,” he said. “I have a son coming down in five days and will be attending high school here. We are part of this community and understand how important community is, so we’ll do everything we can to be a part of this community.”
Jermaine Davis is planning to open a second location early next year, but as he searches for a new location, he is completely focused on the Palmetto site. Plans will eventually include deliveries and catering, but will begin with dine-in service and providing a to-go service, as well.
“I have a lot of passion inside me to make sure things get right,” Jermaine Davis said. “I have to get everything in order before opening the doors. I think when we open, we’ll be very busy so the focus is on our service and to get the wrinkles out first.”
Whether hungry or thirsty or looking to catch a game, Louisiana in a Box will feature a bar and 10 big-screen televisions. Davis said he’s been in Palmetto for about five months, “But I love it here and everyday I just need to pause and thank God.”
Experienced, customer-service oriented staff are wanted. Call 941-845-4444 for hiring details or visit louisianainaboxrestaurant.com for contact information.
