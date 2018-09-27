More Dirty Dining: Bradenton-area restaurants aren’t storing food at safe temperatures, inspectors say

Inspectors say that a number of Bradenton-area restaurants are not storing food at safe temperatures.
According to the latest inspection report, multiple restaurants also failed to properly sanitize dishes or properly test sanitizer.
Paradise Bagels, Cafe & Catering, 3220 East Bay Dr., Holmes Beach
- An inspector said coffee filters were not stored in a protected manner to prevent contamination.
- Butter was cold held at a temperature greater than 41 degrees for more than four hours. A stop sale was issued.
- Raw eggs were stored above feta cheese in a reach in cooler.
- WD-40 spray was stored in the kitchen area. Corrective action was taken.
- The water at the handwash sink in the men’s employee restroom did not reach 100 degrees, an inspector said.
Scarpino’s Family Restaurant, 6152 14th St. W., Bradenton
Fresh garlic in oil mixture was cold held at a temperature greater than 41 degrees.
No chlorine chemical test kit was at hand to test chlorine sanitizer used at the restaurant’s sink.
An inspector observed a spray bottle containing a toxic substance and not labeled stored in the dish room.
Peach’s Restaurant, 3240 East Bay Dr., Holmes Beach
- Cooked sausage was cold held at a temperature greater than 41 degrees. Corrective action was taken.
- Dish machine sanitizer did not meet the minimum chlorine requirement. Corrective action was taken.
- An inspector said that the ceiling over a food prep table was soiled with food debris, grease, dust or mold-like substance.
- Unused plastic cups were stored on soiled plastic mats and trays.
Beef ‘O’ Brady’s, 1795 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Bradenton
- An inspector observed raw chicken fingers, cooked chicken wings and dairy wash for breading cold held at a temperature greater than 41 degrees in walk in a flip top cooler.
- There was a grease buildup on the used fryer oil container and on the wall and ground around it.
Dunkin Donuts, 5601 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton
- Eggs and chicken were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees, according to an inspector.
- Cooked eggs were hot held at temperatures less than 135 degrees.
- Food stored in an ice bin next to a trash can was not covered.
- An inspector said crew members were preparing food without proper hair restraints.
- There was no certified food service manager on duty while four or more employees were engaged in food preparation or handling.
Wings-N-Things, 7640 N. Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota
- An inspector observed an employee not properly sanitizing dishes.
- Raw chicken wings were cold held at a temperature greater than 41 degrees. Corrective action was taken.
- An inspector said single-use gloves were not changed after changing tasks or when damaged or soiled. An employee was observed washing gloved hands with soap and water.
- Rice, Salisbury steak and string beans were stored in a glass-front reach-in cooler without date markings.
- A bucket of sanitizer stored in the handwash sink on the cook line prevented the sink’s use for handwashing. An inspector observed an employee use the sink to wash and sanitize an in-use dish and obtain water for food preparation.
- There was no chlorine chemical test kit at hand to measure the strength of chlorine sanitizer.
- There was no proof of required training for an employee hired more than 60 days ago.
Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.
When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed here.
