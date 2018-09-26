Dirty Dining: These Bradenton-area restaurants cited for flies, mold, raw ingredients

Inspectors say that a number of Bradenton-area restaurants lacked accessible employee handwash sinks or did not provide soap at handwash sinks.
According to the latest inspection report, multiple restaurants had flying insects.
Fast n Fresh, 8138 Lakewood Main St., Lakewood Ranch
- An inspector observed mold-like substance or slime on the ice chute of a self-service drink machine.
- An inspector observed a prep cook with a sore or cut on their hand or wrist cutting produce while wearing only gloves. The inspector advised the use of a waterproof bandage and a food handler’s glove. Corrective action was taken.
- Hot water at the sink in the women’s restroom did not reach 100 degrees.
- Proof of required employee training was not available for multiple employees.
- Plastic platter lids were not stored properly to prevent contamination.
- No chlorine chemical test kit was at hand to measure chlorine sanitizer for dishwashing.
The Concession Golf Club, 7700 Linkdrick Lane, Bradenton
- Caesar salad dressing made with raw eggs was not described as such on the menu.
- The menu listed beef and tuna items but did not identify which items contain raw or undercooked animal food.
- Proof of required training was not available for multiple employees.
- An inspector observed a soiled soda dispenser.
- A spray bottle containing a toxic substance was not labeled.
Thai Spice & Sushi, 8209 Nature’s Way, Bradenton
- An inspector observed food debris, grease, dust or mold-like substance on the restaurant’s kitchen ceiling.
- An employee purse and personal bags were stored on a paper container of bulk food.
- An inspector observed standing water in the bottom of a reach-in cooler.
- Dish machine chlorine sanitizer did not reach proper minimum strength. Corrective action was taken.
- The handwash sink near the cook’s line was not accessible to employees.
- There was no soap provided at multiple employee handwash sinks.
- Required employee training was expired for multiple employees, according to an inspector.
First Watch, 7118 Cortez Road, Bradenton
- There were small flying insects in the mixer area.
- An inspector observed grits and gravy hot held at temperatures less than 135 degrees. The items were discarded.
- Hot water was not provided at an employee handwash sink. Corrective action was taken.
- A bearded employee was preparing food without a beard guard or restraint, according to an inspector.
MacAllisters Grill and Tavern, 8110 Lakewood Main St., Lakewood Ranch
- There was an accumulation of black/green mold in the the interior of the ice machine.
- An inspector observed multiple flies in the bar area.
- There was no soap or handwashing sign provided at the bar’s handwash sink.
- A spray bottle containing a toxic substance was not labeled. Corrective action was taken.
- The ceiling in the kitchen area was soiled with food debris, grease, dust or mold-like substance.
Boiler Room Bar & Grill, 5600 W. Manatee Ave., Bradenton
- Raw ground meat was stored over ribeye steaks in a reach-in cooler, an inspector said.
- The interior of a reach in cooler was soiled with food residue and excess water.
- An inspector observed an employee using a phone and then begin cooking without first washing hands.
- An employee went from wiping down the bar to serving customers and then putting on gloves without washing hands. Corrective action was taken.
- There was no handwashing sink in the the bar area where all of the restaurant’s cooking takes place.
- Employees washed hands in a sink other than an approved handwash sink.
- Cutting boards were stored on a rusty shelf behind a rusty tool box.
- The manager lacked proof of food manager certification.
- There was no proof of required training for any employees.
- There was no probe thermometer at hand to measure the temperature of food products.
Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.
When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed here.
