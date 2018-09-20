More Dirty Dining: Several Bradenton-area restaurants cited for mold, unclean dishes

Inspectors say that a number of Bradenton-area restaurants are not washing dishes correctly or using working dishwashing equipment.
According to the latest inspection report, multiple restaurants had mold in ice machines and stored raw meats over cooked or ready-to-eat food.
Michelangelo Pizza, 11255 U.S. 301 N. Unit 101, Parrish
- There was an accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the ice machine.
- An inspector observed an open bowl of flour stored on the floor and issued a stop sale due to food not being in a wholesome condition.
- An inspector observed a bowl of garlic knots and two pizzas placed on top of a display case with no protection from guest contact. Corrective action was taken.
- The certified food manager or person in charge lacked knowledge of foodborne illnesses and symptoms that would prevent an employee from working with food.
- The restaurant’s food service manager was not certified within 30 days of employment.
- An inspector observed chicken wings and pizza left at room temperature to cool. Corrective action was taken.
- Proof of required training was not available for some employees.
- An inspector observed encrusted food debris around the head of a food mixer.
Carrabba’s Italian Grill, 2106 Cortez Road, Bradenton
- An inspector said food was cold held at a temperature greater than 41 degrees.
- There was an accumulation of encrusted food debris around a food mixer head.
- A dish washing machine was not working properly.
- The cook line and walk in cooler had standing water on the floor, according to an inspector.
- Clean glasses, cups, bowls, plates, pots and pans were not stored properly, and a bucket of clean bowls was on the floor.
Siam Thai, 5763 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton
- Raw animal products in reach-in freezer were not properly separated from one another based upon minimum required cooking temperature, and all products were not commercially packaged, according to an inspector. Corrective action was taken.
Pollos Asados La Frontera, 1304 Eighth Ave. W., Palmetto
- An inspector observed an accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of an ice machine.
- Raw chorizo was stored above cooked food in a reach in cooler.
Bon Appetit, 3300 First St., Bradenton
- Cut cabbage salad with no temperature control was cold held at a temperature greater than 41 degrees.
- Raw poultry and fish were stored over ready-to-eat foods in a walk-in-cooler, according to an inspector.
- An inspector observed an employee improperly washing utensils in a three-compartment sink. The restaurant did not have proper equipment to sanitize the sinks and there was no dish washing machine on site. Corrective action was taken.
- The restaurant was operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license.
- There was no proof of required employee training for any employees.
- There was no hand washing sign posted at a sink used by food employees.
Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.
When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed here.
Comments