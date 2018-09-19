Dirty Dining: Bradenton-area restaurants cited for rat droppings, false advertising

Inspectors say that a number of Bradenton-area restaurants are not storing food safely or handling food properly.
According to the latest inspection report, multiple restaurants stored food at improper temperatures or stored raw meats over cooked or ready-to-eat food.
Tarpon Bay Grill & Tiki Bar, 7150 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota
- An inspector found approximately 40 dry and hard rodent droppings on the floor and in a box holding single service items. Corrective action was taken.
- One live roach was found at the interior of a beer cooler at the tiki bar. Corrective action was taken.
- One dead roach was found in the same area. Corrective action was taken.
- No hand washing sign was placed at a hand sink used by food employees at the tiki bar and indoor bar. Corrective action was taken.
- There was no soap at a handwash sink at the tiki bar. Corrective action was taken.
- Soap dispensers at a reach in cooler on the cook line and in an employee restroom were not working or unable to dispense soap. Corrective action was taken.
Ferraro’s Italian Grille, 8348 U.S. 301 N., Parrish
An inspector observed two containers of uncovered soup in the walk-in cooler.
Hot water at a hand wash sink in the women’s bathroom did not reach 100 degrees.
The restaurant had no written procedures available detailing how long to hold food before discarding it, according to a health inspector. A restaurant operator stated pizza by the slice is discarded after four hours.
An inspector observed cut tomatoes, soups, cooked beef, sausage and chicken stored without date markings in a walk-in cooler.
Myakka City Grill, 36810 Manatee Ave. E., Myakka City
- An inspector observed an employee touching ready-to-eat food with bare hands. An employee was cutting tomatoes for taco salad and cutting sandwiches with no utensils or gloves as a barrier. A stop sale was issued for the food, and it was discarded.
- An inspector observed raw eggs stored above sliced tomatoes, cooked pasta and cut leafy greens in a reach in cooler.
- Raw hamburger and pork were cold held at a temperature greater than 41 degrees.
- A manager lacked proof of food manager certification.
- There was no proof of required training for any employees.
- Cooked pasta and sliced tomatoes in a reach in cooler were not properly date-marked.
- A spray bottle containing a toxic substance was not labeled. Corrective action was taken.
Captain Brian’s Seafood Market, 8421 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota
- An inspector observed fish and potato salad cold held at a temperature greater tan 41 degrees in walk in cooler. Corrective action was taken.
- The restaurant advertised crab on the menu but served imitation crab in seafood chowder.
- There was no proof of state required training for an employee hired more than 60 days ago.
- The restaurant offered raw or uncooked oysters without a consumer advisory sign. Corrective action was taken.
Susy Q’s, 36251 State Road 70 E., Myakka City
- An inspector observed three flies in the kitchen due to a torn screen at the back door opening.
- No copy of the restaurant’s latest inspection report was available.
- A sheet cake was displayed without a cover or a sneeze guard.
- Butter was cold held at a temperature greater than 41 degrees. Corrective action was taken.
- Glass cleaner was stored on the same shelf as to-go containers.
- No thermometer was on hand to measure the temperature of food.
- A spray bottle containing a toxic substance was not labeled.
Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.
When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed here.
Comments