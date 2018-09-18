The Tip Top Tavern closed in July. Here’s what the new owners are planning for the site

What was once considered to be the oldest bar in Bradenton will get a new look and atmosphere if two long-time friends from New York City have their way.
The Tip Top Tavern biker bar closed in July and was purchased by the Bolicker Corporation for $385,000. The new owners are Kym Muscat and Pamela Winn. They are evaluating the site at 508 Manatee Ave. W. and are looking to bring it back to its full potential.
The new concept likely will be in the realm of a restaurant and entertainment facility given the pair’s extensive professional backgrounds.
Winn said plans likely will be revealed in the coming months.
“We haven’t pulled any permits or anything like that,” Winn said. “We are still trying to figure out the concept and what we can do financially because the former Tip Top building is in pretty bad shape.”
While the two friends weren’t prepared to discuss a concept, they acknowledged their extensive restaurant experience.
Winn began in the industry at 15, rising through the ranks before conceptualizing and opening the Twist Lounge inside the Ameritana Hotel in Times Square. She joined her family in building Hurricane Hank’s on Anna Maria Island in 2001, which sold to new owners last year.
Muscat started at 13 and has a lifetime of corporate experience in the industry, including opening restaurants throughout New York City. She also acted as a consultant and troubleshooter for failing restaurants.
The two women have been friends since the eighth grade in Queens and combine to make up Boss Lady Productions LLC. Muscat travels between New York City and Florida for business, while Winn now has 20-year ties to Manatee County.
“The only thing I can tell you for sure right now is that we will make this into something beautiful and special, but we are just in the beginning phases of figuring what we can do,” Winn said.
Winn said a plan will move forward within five to six months. Muscat said they are excited to join the downtown growth spurt.
“What we end up doing will be a great addition and opportunity to clean up that area,” Muscat said. “We can’t say what that is right now, but I can say it will be something special.”
